Tulsa basketball coaches received great news on Friday when Tulsa (OK) Booker T. Washington shooting guard Trey Phipps committed to the Golden Hurricane. The class of 2020 prospect also held an offer from Oral Roberts and had serious interest from Oklahoma State, Iowa, South Dakota State and others.

"Coach (Frank) Haith is building something special, and it's a great opportunity," he told Inside Tulsa Sports shortly after making his decision. "I love Tulsa. I love the coaching staff and what they are building."

As a sophomore for the Hornets last season, Phipps averaged 18 points and two assists per game. He connected on an impressive 101 three-pointers in 27 games, shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. Phipps also connected on 84 percent of his free throws.

At Washington, the 6-foot-1 guard plays for his father Conley Phipps, who took over the Hornets program last year. Conley Phipps was an assistant coach at Oral Roberts for 15 years and also spent time as an assistant at TCU and Northeastern State.

"Trey is a high-level shooter. He plays with a lot of confidence," Conley Phipps said of his son. "Obviously, he needs to improve his strength to have success on the next level. He's very excited about being part of TU Basketball."

The younger Phipps plays AAU basketball with the successful OK Run PWP program. The squad is having an excellent spring, which has given Phipps increased exposure.

Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans called Phipps a "tough guard that can really shoot the basketball." Phipps averaged 19.3 points per game for the 16u team in April.

Phipps is Tulsa's first commitment in the 2020 class.