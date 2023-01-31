Tulsa signed seven high school prospects during the December signing period and added Oklahoma State transfer Braylin Presley. The Hurricane then added several players from the transfer portal and currently has nine additional high school commits that plan to sign on Wednesday.

Two of Tulsa's current commitments -- Allen (TX) lineman Kasen Carpenter and Duncanville (TX) linebacker Elijah Wilson -- had committed to TU's previous coaching staff and elected not to sign during the early period. But after taking official visits to Tulsa on January 13, the pair seems solid with the Golden Hurricane.

"It was great. We had an awesome weekend," Carpenter told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Coach Wilson hired an amazing staff."

"I had a great time, and I think Tulsa is gonna be a great place for me," said Wilson. "The new coaches were great. Their energy was just crazy."

Tulsa's other seven commitments came within the last 10 days and include five in-state prospects.

While Kevin Wilson and his assistants put together a solid recruiting class in a short amount of time, they likely aren't finished, as a handful of prospects with recent TU offers are yet to make a decision.