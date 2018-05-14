PEARLAND, Tex. -- Shadow Creek offensive tackle Cam’Ron Johnson has spent the spring getting bigger and getting better, and has enjoyed seeing his recruitment carry on as more offers continue to come in. “Spring has been good,” he said. “I really like how we’ve been going out there and compete every day; it’s fun and we get after each other every day. It’s even better that I get to go against Alec (Bryant) and [Ronald Triplette] every day.”

Johnson most recently added an offer from Southern Miss, and before that, the pair of New Mexico and New Mexico State. The latter two have given him a little bit more to think about between the other programs that have been in regular contact with him - in addition to the schools like Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State and Tulsa, where he’s made recent visits to. “[New Mexico State] came to practice, we were just doing inside-run work and the coach that was there said that he wanted to offer me,” he said. “New Mexico had just called me to let me know about my offer … I was just looking at both of them and they seem like beautiful schools that are close enough to home I could come back during breaks and stuff.” Johnson said that East Carolina and Liberty have also been seriously pursuing him, but his visit to Tulsa over spring break was a particularly good one.

IN HIS WORDS

On his Tulsa visit “I really like the campus, it’s very beautiful,” he said. “I really like that you can come out of there with a good career, it’s big, but it’s not huge, and it feels like home. That day that I was out there I got to watch a practice and it’s very high-tempo - it would be fun play in that.” On relationship with OL coach Mike Bloesch “He checks up on me very often,” he said. “These past couple of weeks I have been busy with school and spring football and everything, so I haven’t been able to get back with everyone immediately, but he still checks on me to see how I’m doing, my family and everything.”

RIVALS REACTION