On Monday, July 10, the new Tulsa football coaching staff notched another impressive commitment in the 2024 class. 3-star athlete Dax Collins of Poteau (OK) announced his commitment to the Golden Hurricane over an impressive list of offers.

Collins actually gave Tulsa coaches his verbal pledge on Friday, July 7, but waited to announce after the weekend.

Tulsa recruited Collins as a safety, and he felt extremely appreciated by Kevin Wilson’s coaching staff.

“The coaches are all-around great people,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I really like them. They are all over the top in making me feel wanted.”

As a multi-sport athlete, the 6-foot and 185-pound Collins has been turning heads for some time, and his recruiting process picked up steam in December with an offer from Colorado. Eastern Michigan followed in February, and in March, Collins picked up offers from Michigan State, SMU, Navy, Air Force, Middle Tennessee State and Dartmouth. UNLV and Yale also offered a scholarship.

A quick glimpse at Collins’ junior highlights, and it’s easy to see why so many college coaches became interested. Helping Poteau to a 10-3 record and deep playoff run, he excelled in all three phases, making plays as a running back, safety and kick returner.

“I think I can cover most of the field really well,” Collins said of his strengths at the safety position. “I like coming down into the box and hitting people.”

In 11 games, Collins rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 107 carries, averaging 10 yards per rush, while also catching 9 passes for 205 yards and two scores with an average of 22.8 yards per catch. Defensively, he totaled 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass deflections and two interceptions; and as a kick returner, he averaged 36 yards per return, taking one 80 yards for a touchdown.

“Collins is one of those players that some who faced him last year couldn't stop raving about after seeing him,” former Rivals analyst Josh McCuistion wrote in February. “Collins has some nice change of direction and the physicality and speed to be a difference maker at the safety position.”

Collins checked in at No. 14 in the Sooner State Rankings on Rivals in February. Prep Redzone lists him as the state’s No. 1 athlete and the No. 10 prospect overall.

Collins didn’t just pop on the scene as a junior. He was also impressive as a sophomore, rushing for 1,129 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 90 carries – a whopping 12.5 yards per carry. He also made six receptions for 178 yards and four scores, while averaging 30 yards per punt return and 24.2 yards per kickoff return. Collins also played defense as a sophomore, racking up 41 tackles and four interceptions.

As a freshman at Poteau, Collins mainly played defense, totaling 48 tackles and two interceptions.

Aside from his host of scholarship offers, Collins was also receiving strong interest from TCU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. He made official visits to SMU on June 16 and UNLV on June 23. While Collins has been on the TU campus, he is yet to make an official visit.

Collins is the sixth commitment for Tulsa in the 2024 class, and the second from the state of Oklahoma. Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospects can sign letters of intent during the early signing period in December.