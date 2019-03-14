No. 10 seed SMU (14-16, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Tulsa (18-13, 8-10)

American Athletic Conference Tournament First Round, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa is set to face off against SMU in the opening round of the AAC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Jan. 12, when the Mustangs outshot Tulsa from the field 41 percent to 35.7 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on the way to the 77-57 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries, Sterling Taplin and Curran Scott have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Golden Hurricane scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jahmal McMurray has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. McMurray has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: SMU is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 14-4 when scoring at least 68.

WINNING WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Golden Hurricane are 10-13 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulsa has attempted the 19th-most free throws in the nation at 23.8 per game. SMU has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 16.3 foul shots per game (ranked 257th).

