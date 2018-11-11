MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Darrell Henderson rushed for 166 yards, going over 3,000 for his career, and two touchdowns and Memphis became bowl-eligible for a school-record fifth straight season with a 47-21 victory over Tulsa on Saturday.

Brady White was 14 of 20 for 184 yards passing and two touchdowns. John "Pop" Williams, who had one of the TD receptions, capped the Tigers' scoring with a fourth-quarter punt return in which he started left then spun around a defender as he headed to the right and down the sideline for a 72-yard score.

Henderson scored on a 1-yard run and a 9-yarder, the latter on a direct snap. He rushed for 100 yards for the 12th time in his last 15 games.

Memphis (6-4, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) had 499 yards offense. On defense, the Tigers had season highs with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Corey Taylor II rushed for 117 yards and two scores for the Golden Hurricane (2-8, 1-5), which didn't get on the scoreboard until the third quarter.

Tulsa quarterback Seth Boomer was harassed all game and finished 14 of 26 for 140 yards and a touchdown.

"We did not get off to a great start and this is not a team you want to fall behind on," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "We knew coming in that they were going to go tempo, and we had to do a better job on Henderson. He’s what he’s billed to be and the best back we’ve seen this year. That being said, we’ve got to do a better job of tackling.

"There were times when we had opportunities to get them behind the chains and we didn’t capitalize on that. You get off to a better start and everything settles down. Seth threw some good balls early and had some opportunities in there, but we were not consistent enough today to get the job done."