After attending Tulsa’s Elite Camp on Friday, Friendswood (TX) Clear Brook wide receiver La’Darrion Florez earned an offer from the Golden Hurricane, and he quickly committed.

“When Tulsa offered, he committed because we knew that system very well,” said Clear Brook head coach Guadalupe Florez, who is also La’Darrion’s father. “We knew he would be a good fit for it.

“As a coach, I'm extremely proud that Tulsa has given him this opportunity. As a father that adopted him when he was five years old, I feel blessed by God.”

The 6-foot, 170-pounder with deceptive speed has been a bit of a sleeper, as he is just now growing into his frame.

“As far as speed and stature, he is a late bloomer,” said Coach Florez. “He runs a 4.55 forty, but he plays faster. He has gained 20 pounds since last season and is still growing. Rice, North Texas, Houston and ULM have shown interest but have not pulled the trigger.”

Florez posted modest statistics during his sophomore and junior seasons, partly due to playing in an offense that didn’t showcase his talent. However, according to Coach Florez, that will likely change during his senior campaign.

“La'Darrion will be a four-year starter for me. I believe, on average, he has caught 35 balls a year for us,” Coach Florez explained. “He has always been a precision route runner who is smart and knows how to break press and get open. I can probably count his drops over the last three seasons on one hand.

“This past season he showed his ability to get on top of defenders and drive routes down the field. That hasn't been a big part of our offense, but now, because of his ability and our other receivers, we are going to do it more. I think he is going to shock some people. His stats for the last three seasons aren't super impressive because, in the past, we have been very conservative with taking deep shots.”

As a sophomore, Florez caught 32 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per catch. In his junior season, he hauled in 40 receptions for 388 yards and three scores.

“He is an extremely hard worker who has always put the team first,” Coach Florez added.

La’Darrion Florez is the tenth commitment in Tulsa’s 2019 football recruiting class and the sixth from the state of Texas.Prospects can sign letters of intent during the early signing period in December.