InsideTulsaSports - For now, football season still on for Tulsa

Early this week, things were looking bleak for college football in the fall. The Mid-American Conference called off its 2020 season, which in turn, canceled Tulsa's season-opener with MAC member Toledo.

Then two of the Power 5 conferences made big announcements, as the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided not to play this fall. At that point, it appeared that a complete cancellation of the upcoming college football season was imminent.

However, on Wednesday, the Big 12 announced the league would go forward with football, which should include Tulsa's road game on September 12 at Oklahoma State. Tulsa's conference home, the American Athletic, is also forging ahead.

"We've decided it would be premature to make any kind of decision at this point on such an important matter," American commissioner Mike Aresco told the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday. "We're continuing to gather information and there is more information coming out.

“We certainly want to know what was behind the Big Ten and Pac-12 situation because our own doctors have been tracking the heart issues and they’ve been out there, but we want to know what’s changed.”

The American currently plans for its teams to play eight league games, and they can play up to four non-conference games. Tulsa's out of conference games that are still currently scheduled include the aforementioned contest at OSU on Sept. 12, as well as a home game against Northwestern State, an FCS school, on Sept. 19 and a road match-up with Arkansas State on Sept. 26.