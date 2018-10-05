Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-05 07:37:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Fourth quarter collapse dooms Tulsa in 41-26 loss at Houston

Qy4fktur11lrkblslqv1
QB Seth Boomer made his first start for Tulsa.
Getty Images
Matthew Christian
ITS Staff Writer

Redshirt freshman Seth Boomer made his first start for Tulsa (1-4, 0-2 AAC), replacing four-game starter Luke Skipper, but mistakes once again doomed the Hurricane in a 41-26 loss at Houston.Boomer...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}