Horne leads Tulsa past Northwestern State

A big 'Welcome Back' to Jeriah Horne.

After a year away from Tulsa, Horne's return showed he really missed TU. Horne electrified the Reynolds Center crowd of 2,461, scoring 17 of his game high 28 points in the first half to lead Tulsa to a 82-75 win over Northwestern State in the season opener.

"I've seen Jeriah grow. He's such a much better player than he was a couple of years ago," TU coach Frank Haith said of Horne, who played for two years at Tulsa before transferring to Colorado last season. "He's grown so much as a player and as a man. He's very mature. He's taken on that role as a leader."

Fittingly, it only took 13 seconds into the game for Horne to hit his first three-pointer. From that point on, it was Horne's game. In over 34 minutes, he added 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

"I thank Coach Haith for letting me come back here and finish my journey in college basketball," Horne said.

Tulsa survived a surprisingly close game against Northwestern State (0-2), as the Demons were hitting an amazing number of contested, off-balance shots. Mid-range or three-pointers, didn't matter. NWSU was hot.

The problem for NWSU, from Natchitoches, Lousiana (11-18, 9-7 in Southland last season) is Tulsa had gotten out to a 54-43 lead early in the second half. The Demons were able to take the lead 68-66 with just over four minutes remaining. Northwestern State was coming off a 77-59 loss the night before at OU.

But TU kicked in from that point on, and gutted out a win. Sam Griffin made a three to put TU up for good at 69-68 with 3:58 remaining. Griffin, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, Darien Jackson, and Horne chipped in points to seal the victory.

"They made some really tough shots," Haith said of NWSU. "They threw some really difficult shots in. I've been part of games where that happens, and you kind of lose your cookies, and you end up losing the game."

Horne hit 4 of 4 free throws on one-and-one situations in the last 19.5 seconds to seal the victory. His last two with 12.4 seconds left put Tulsa ahead 80-75.

Griffin scored 17 in his TU debut, and Jackson added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Embery-Simpson hit 3 of 4 three-pointers to finish with 9 points in 17 minutes.

Making free throws was extremely important. Tulsa made 18 of 22 for the game, including 11 of 12 in the second half.

Tulsa made 10 of 23 (43.5 percent) on three-pointers, and shot 46.6 percent from the field. Northwestern State made 10 of 27 three's, and shot 46.9 percent. The Golden Hurricane outrebounded the Demons 36-33.

Freshman Anthony Pritchard got the start in his first college game and delivered, as Embery-Simpson didn't start due to disciplinary reasons. Pritchard only scored two points on 1 of 3 shooting, but had 6 assists to only 1 turnover in 19 plus minutes. He made several outstanding passes for easy assists.

"Pritchard, for a freshman, was outstanding. I thought he gave us some really good minutes. Look at his plus/minus at 17," Haith said. "I'm tickled to death about Pritch. If you talked to me a month or so ago, I didn't know where he was going to be. But I've seen him grow.

"This is a young man who in his high school played a certain way. Nothing against Webster High School, but he was the guy, he kind of did what he wanted to do. This is a tremendous transition for him to play college basketball. He's made so much progress."

The next closest player on the plus/minus ratio was Rey Idowu at 7. Idowu led Tulsa with 8 rebounds, and had 4 points, 2 assists and a block in 21 minutes.

Also starting besides Pritchard, Idowu, and Griffin was Josh Earley and Curtis Haywood.

Southern Miss transfer LaDavius Draine played only four minutes, going 0 for 2 on three's.

Juco transfer Tim Dalger scored 5 points and had 2 rebounds in 11 minutes.

Tulsa next plays at noon Saturday afternoon against Air Force at the Reynolds Center.