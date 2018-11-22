If playing against Martins Igbanu this year becomes similar to walking the plank, then it could be a combination of his improved game to go with a little summer studying.

There is no telling whether Igbanu has developed more of a ruthless attitude towards his opponents, but it would make sense considering that the History minor at Tulsa took a Pirate History course over the summer.

More likely, Igbanu’s play is due to hard work, improved health, overall ability and a positive attitude. Not to mention that he is still polishing his game, having only picked up a basketball starting at age 14 back in his home in Nigeria.

“Going to the NCAA Tournament is a realistic goal for us. Another realistic goal for us is that there is no ceiling for as far as we can go,” said Igbanu, a 6-foot-8 junior. “We think as a team that we can go all the way. It’s all on us.”

TU coach Frank Haith certainly is high on Igbanu. He makes it a point of TU going to Igbanu inside, even if his opponents are inches taller than him. And although Igbanu has developed some impressive up fakes, Haith stresses to Igbanu to keep it simple.

“I tell him, his shoulders are so broad, you’ve got the angle, just go up," said Haith. "I think he is one of the best inside players in our conference."

Igbanu believes the additions of inside players Simon Falokun (6-8) and Peter Hewitt (6-10) have been beneficial to him and TU as whole, especially since Tulsa didn't have any true post players his size or taller to challenge him in practice last season.

"I think the difference for me this year is the addition of Simon and Peter to our team," Igbanu said. "I go against those guys every day. I’ll be doing that, going up against taller guys every day in practice, so it’s the same thing in games."

Igbanu certainly upped his game in conference play in his first two seasons at TU. As a freshman, he averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in AAC play after averaging 3.8 points and 3 rebounds in non-conference play. Last season, Igbanu averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in conference after averaging 6.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in non-conference games.

The freshman season’s results had to do with gaining experience. Last season had more to do with recovering from a knee injury in the summer that required surgery.

“Around this time last year I was still rehabbing,” Igbanu said of his right knee just before the season. “I’m in better shape. I missed the whole conditioning last year.

“Starting around the beginning of conference play I started feeling way better. Now its so much better, my knee. I’ve been taking care of my body so much better.”

So far this season, Igbanu is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He is hitting 61.3 percent from the field and 79.2 percent from the free throw line.

Besides better health, Igbanu believes his overall skill levels have improved, as well as his understanding of the game.

“My game is way better than last year,” Igbanu said. “I needed to be able to be quicker with my decisions and pass out of double teams. Towards the end of last year, teams started to double me. And just being able to move within our offense and play without the ball. I’ve been working on my shot every day.”

Playing inside is a relatively new experience for Igbanu since he was a perimeter player in high school at Covenant Christian Ministries Academy in Marietta, Georgia. He did play inside some on his AAU team.

He has a good perimeter shot, although he rarely uses it at TU. However, that could change. He hit five of nine three-pointers as a freshman (56 percent), and made two of seven last year (29 percent).

“If you don’t guard me, I’m going to make you guard me,” Igbanu said of the occasions when he is on the perimeter. “I’m not looking to be out there all the time, but if I’m out there, I’m going to make sure you have to guard me. I’m going to be a threat from anywhere on the court, and that’s something I’ve been working on.”

Igbanu has shown he can drive to the basket as well as post up. Either way, his getting to the bucket and getting fouled is paying increased dividends with better free throw shooting. He only hit 59 percent from the line as a freshman, while improving to 72 percent as a sophomore.

As far as Tulsa reaching its potential this year, Igbanu believes that TU’s 4-0 start is just the start of great things to come.

“This team is so much better, not just from a talent standpoint but from a toughness standpoint,” Igbanu said of comparing the 19-12 Golden Hurricane of 2017-2018 to this year‘s version. “They’ve made me better just as much as I’ve made them better. They come at me every day. The one thing I like about this team is that everybody is ready.”

Whenever he gets a chance, he tells his mother and sister back home in Lagos, Nigeria about his experiences at TU. But it is still tough at times being away from home.

“It’s been six years, going on seven now,” Igbanu said. “I definitely miss it every day. Very rarely do I get a video call. I get to call them but that’s not the same thing as getting to see them.”

If Tulsa has as good of a season as Igbanu expects, he’ll have a lot more to tell them once March rolls around.