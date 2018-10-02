While much of the focus has been on Tulsa’s inconsistent offense and possible quarterback change, the Hurricane defense has quietly shown marked improvement so far this season. After finishing 128th in total defense last year, TU currently sits at No. 52 in 2018 due to allowing 172 fewer yards per game.

In 2017, Tulsa’s defense gave up 528.9 yards per contest. Through four games this season, that figure is down to 356.8.

Part of the improvement can be attributed to the return of players that were injured in 2017. TU has also had a few other players step up this season, and a change to a flexible 3-3-5 scheme has also made a difference.

“We changed some things schematically, but I think more than anything, we got some guys back,” said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. “We had so many injuries last year, especially on the defensive side of the football. We gained some valuable experience, but having those guys coming back with the experience we gained from our younger players – those guys have been able to step in and play extremely well.

“We’re tackling better. I think we’re understanding schematically where we fit and what we do, and those guys are doing a good job of playing together and communicating and making things happen.

“We’ve still got some young guys playing, but McKinley Whitfield has always been an outstanding player for us, and he’s continuing that process. It’s good to have Manny (Bunch) back. I think our corners are playing really well right now. Up front, Trevis Gipson has done a great job for us. We’ve had some guys kind of step up, and we’ve done a better job against the run. A lot of that deals with our front-line guys doing a great job at the line of scrimmage.”

Another key area of improvement has been opponents’ third-down percentage. In 2017, the Hurricane allowed teams to convert 44.6 percent of third-down plays, finishing 112th nationally. This season, that number has dropped to 36.5 percent, which ranks 56th in the country.

“We’ve done a good job in early downs of trying to get teams behind the chains and being able to get off the field,” Montgomery explained. “We’ve limited some of those explosive plays. Obviously, this week with the explosive offense that we’re facing, it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”

That explosive Houston offense Montgomery referenced is currently leading the nation in total offense with an average of 608.5 yards per game. The Cougars are cranking out 7.54 yards per play and 52.3 points per game, which ranks second nationally.

“Offensively, they’re playing great tempo, throwing the ball down the field, being very explosive, and so we know we’ve got a tough test this week, especially going down there,” said Montgomery. “Houston is always a tough place to play, and when you do it on a Thursday night, it adds a little bit more to it. So, we’re excited about the opportunity and looking forward to the challenge.”

If Tulsa’s defense continues to show progress and slows Houston’s explosive attack, it will then be up to the Hurricane offense to show more consistency and put points on the board. Redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Boomer will likely be taking his first snaps for TU against a talented Cougar defense.

“Obviously, we’ve got an extremely tough opponent,” Montgomery described.“They’re doing a great job defensively, especially, led by Ed Oliver. He’s one of the top guys in the nation. A guy that you have to account for. Everything in my opinion kind of revolves off of him, and you’ve got to account for him. I don’t know that anybody has come up with the right answers for him yet, but you’ve got to know where he’s at and know what he’s doing every snap.”