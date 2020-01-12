Houston dared Darien Jackson to shoot three-pointers. Big mistake. Huge.

Jackson scored a career-high 19 points, including hitting his first three three-pointers of his career, as Tulsa upset Houston 63-61 in front of 3,725 delirious fans Saturday afternoon at the Reynolds Center.

"He was 0-for-4 from the three, so we thought we would lay off of him and then have his guy help on Igbanu," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said of Jackson's shooting for the season and of post player Martins Igbanu, who scored six points. "Igbanu is really good. We just didn't count on him (Jackson) beating us from the three today. Give Jackson credit. He did make those shots. That was huge for him."

Brandon Rachal added 18 points, and both Rachal and Jackson had team highs of three steals. Rachal came through with the biggest free throws of the game, making four of four from the line in the final minutes that ultimately won the game.

Rachal's free throws tied the game at 61-61 with 1:07 remaining, and gave TU the 63-61 lead with 34.6 seconds left. The Cougars had a chance for the win at the end, but Marcus Sasser's highly contested three-point attempt before the buzzer badly missed.

Houston (12-4, 2-1 AAC), coming off a Sweet 16 NCAA season, couldn't be blamed for letting Jackson fire up three's since Jackson had missed his first 20 three-point attempts of his career, including his first two of the game. But it was a Jackson-drained three that started a big Tulsa rally.

Ironically, it was the only one that was contested. In fact, it drew a foul.

With the shot clock winding down, and Tulsa trailing 42-34, Jackson hit a three and was fouled. His free throw finished the four-point play, and Jackson made a wide open three on the next possession. Jeriah Horne then put Tulsa in the lead at 44-42 soon afterward with 8:22 left in the second half with another three, and it was game on.

"I told him, you make too many three's in practice not to shoot it," TU coach Frank Haith said of Jackson. "He was outstanding from three, but he made so many other plays where he was cutting without the basketball and getting behind the defense.

"They wanted him to shoot. They didn't guard him. In scouting, they try to take away some things and give you some things. It was fortunate tonight that Darien stepped up and made some big shots."

The biggest three-pointer of the night for Jackson came with 1:34 left when Houston was looking to put away the game with a 61-56 lead. He attempted almost twice as many three's (seven) against Houston as he had all season. A steal by Jackson on the subsequent possession where he tipped the ball away from Houston led to Rachal's game-tying free throws.

"Just would like to give a shout out to coach Haith and my teammates, because every time I would miss one I would put my head down, but they always said, 'keep shooting them, you make them, keep shooting them'," Jackson said. "I give all my props to them, cause they gave me confidence to keep shooting them, and that's what I did.

"I do make them in practice. Coach Kwanza (Johnson) and I shoot three's after every practice, so I feel like now I have confidence in them. This summer, I felt like I had to do something other than drive to the basket so I could be more of an offensive threat, and make the offense a bonus to me. I am the defensive person. I'm here to do all the dirty work. I feel like if I score, it is a bonus."

Tulsa (10-6, 2-1) came away with the big win against a Houston team that, although probably not quite as good as last season, still has the look of an NCAA team.

For Tulsa, winning against a high-caliber conference opponent at home is the type of win that can change an average season into a very good one. But Haith, who was clearly very excited, cautioned against being too high about the win.

"We beat a really good team tonight, I think we've just got to build on it, but it's just one game," Haith said. "It's a really big win for us, but it's just one game."

A key for the victory was Tulsa shooting very well. Coming off perhaps its worst shooting performance in Haith's tenure at TU, a disastrous 31-point loss at Cincinnati, Tulsa hit eight-of-20 three-pointers (40 percent), and made 17-of-20 free throws (85 percent). Tulsa was 0-for-17 on three's at Cincy.

Caleb Mills was outstanding for Houston, leading the Cougars with 22 points, including several difficult runners. DeJon Jarreau and Sasser added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

But Tulsa held Houston's top two scorers, Quentin Grimes and Nate Hinton, to just five and two points, respectively. They combined to go two-of-15 from the field.

The Golden Hurricane had lost their last five games to the Cougars. Tulsa's last win against Houston was a 77-63 victory at home in 2016.

"We felt like we had something to prove coming off our last loss and we wanted to show the world that we are capable of winning big games," Jackson said.

Tulsa's next game is Wednesday night at East Carolina.