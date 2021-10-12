Tyler (TX) Junior College wide receiver Nick Rempert saw enough during his official visit to Tulsa on the weekend of October 1 that he decided to commit to the Golden Hurricane just ten days later.

"When I took my official visit, it felt like home and the coaches were great and treated me like family," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Overall, it was special and a place I know I can be great at."

The 6-foot-2 and 190 pound wideout was thoroughly impressed by what Tulsa had to offer.

"Great campus, had a lot of cool things to show for, and the academics seem great too," he explained. "The weight room was a big plus for sure -- the most important place to me and will definitely help me excel on the field a lot. The (coaching) staff was fun to meet, and I can’t wait to make a difference."

Rempert chose Tulsa over offers from Albany, Northern Iowa, Western Illinois, Alabama State, Gardner-Webb and Mississippi Valley State, along with serious interest from Rutgers and Washington State.

Rempert began his college career at Northern Illinois before transferring to Tyler JC. Through five games as a sophomore this season, he's amassed 20 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.3 yards per catch.

"I’m versatile, quick and fast -- and good at getting open," he explained. "I love jump balls and will win every time."