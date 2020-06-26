 InsideTulsaSports - Mizzou running back will transfer to Tulsa
Mizzou running back will transfer to Tulsa

Missouri running back Anthony Watkins plans to transfer to Tulsa.
Missouri running back Anthony Watkins plans to transfer to Tulsa. (Cassie Florido)
Chris Harmon • InsideTulsaSports
Publisher and Managing Editor of Inside Tulsa Sports since 2002 and senior writer for Hurricane Elite magazine. Former TU beat reporter for the Moore American and the McAlester News Capital.

Missouri running back Anthony Watkins, who signed with the Tigers in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in April. On June 25, he announced his commitment to the University of Tulsa.Th...

