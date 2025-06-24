QB Kyden Barker has confidence in new Tulsa coaching staff

When discussing new TU head coach Tre Lamb with other college coaches, two specific traits are always mentioned. First is that Lamb excels at finding the right fit for the talent on his roster, and the second is his excellent play-calling on offense. Those qualities bode well for Tulsa quarterback commit Kyden Barker.

“Coach Lamb and the Tulsa staff are building something special, and I’m super excited to be a part of it,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports earlier this month. “The relationships I’ve built with them has been amazing. Since the day Coach (Brad) Robbins offered me at a practice, the relationship building, the recruitment process, and my overall experience with the Tulsa staff has me super excited to become a Golden Hurricane.”

Barker will be the first in his family to play sports at the collegiate level, which obviously has his family very excited about his commitment to TU.

“My family is very proud of me,” he explained. “I started playing football when I was four years old, and I’ve committed my life to this game. Playing D1 football has always been my dream. It’s been a big commitment on my part as well as my family, and we’re super excited for the next chapter in my journey.”

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound signal-caller took his official visit to Tulsa over the weekend of June 13, and it further solidified his decision.

“I had a great time on my official visit,” he described. “I got to meet all of the coaches and some of the 2026 commits. We had a great time together.