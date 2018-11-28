As good as DaQuan Jeffries played, Lawson Korita may have been the MVP for Tulsa against UT Arlington.

Jeffries led Tulsa with 24 points, but Korita bailed Tulsa out in a sluggish first half with eight of his 10 points in the half as Tulsa defeated Arlington 72-58 Tuesday night in front of 3,107 fans at the Reynolds Center.

Korita came up with key rebounds, steals and buckets when Tulsa was seriously dragging its feet in the first half. Korita played all 20 minutes in the first half, and played 36 minutes overall. That was seven minutes more than the next TU player, Martins Igbanu. He had five rebounds, two assists, no turnovers, and two steals.

“He was terrific. He scored buckets when we struggled scoring, he had a couple of steals, he had couple of offensive rebounds,” said TU coach Frank Haith of Korita. “He did a little bit of everything. And on top, what we like as coaches, he executed. He executes on the defensive end, in our zone - he understands it. Same thing on the offensive end.

“Our zone, it takes a lot of work and understanding when teams do certain things, how we react. He has a great feel for that.”

Haith certainly is not lacking for his appreciation of what Korita adds to the team.

“Lawson was that guy for us last year that kind of was the glue guy,” Haith described. “His numbers didn’t always show his value of what we know as coaches that he brings to the table. But his numbers were great tonight. He’s gotten better every year he’s been here.”

Tulsa (5-2) got off to a horrible start. The Golden Hurricane trailed 17-7 almost midway through the first half until they finally woke up.

“Our start was not good in terms of energy and carelessness on the court.” Haith said. “But our last 10 minutes in the half and then our second half was outstanding. I thought our defense was terrific in the second half.

“We made a couple of adjustments in guarding their motion, in terms of how we guard some of their stuff, their flashes, and I thought our guys got our hands on a lot of balls - got a lot of steals there. And our execution offensively was really good.”

Jeffries was clutch in both halves, making an incredible 10 of 11 from the field, including four of five three-pointers. He had four rebounds and two steals.

“This guy, last game he took one shot, so we had a ‘do better’ speech, and he was better,” Haith said in the post-game news conference about Jeffries, who was sitting right next to him. He was talking about Tulsa’s loss in its last game where it blew a second half lead against Southern Illinois.

“I’m mad he missed that one,” Haith joked about Jeffries’ one miss from the field.

Haith’s speech after the SIU loss motivated Jeffries to take more shots and do better.

“He was really on me about taking my shot,” Jeffries said. “I think his speech really helped a lot.”

One area where Tulsa was hurt was in rebounding. In particular, in offensive rebounding. Tulsa was outrebounded 42-28, including 17-7 on the offensive boards.

“We didn’t rebound. They kicked our tails on the glass,” Haith said. “They were scrappy, they were aggressive, they play hard. We’ve got to do a better job of coming up with some loose balls and blocking out.”

UT Arlington (3-4) was extremely aggressive on the offensive boards, which was the main reason the Mavericks stayed in the game well into the second half. UTA outrebounded Tulsa 26-14 in the first half, including 11-5 on the offensive glass.

Tulsa did finally catch up when Korita hit a three-pointer with 2:30 left in the first half, but the game was tied 31-31 going into halftime. A Korita layup to start the second half put TU ahead for good, as the Golden Hurricane slowly pulled away from that point.

It helped when Tulsa finally got to shoot a free throw. TU didn’t even attempt a free throw until Simon Falokun made two free throws off of a flagrant foul with 14:15 remaining in the second half, making the score 44-38.

Tulsa finished four of seven for the game from the line, while UTA was nine of 15 from the charity stripe.

“It was an extremely physical game,” Haith explained. “But part of it you‘ve got to adjust to the way the game is being officiated. I thought we did a good job of that. You’ve got to score the ball. They’re not going to bail you out.”

Ironically, the refs who hardly called any fouls ejected Elijah Joiner from the game after assessing consecutive technical fouls against him late in the game. Joiner, who scored 11 points in 23 minutes with four assists and no turnovers, got into a small scuffle after a defending DeQuan Jeffries when he got tangled up with UTA defenders.

Joiner subbed quite often for point guard Sterling Taplin, who Haith said is not near 100 percent after injuring an ankle late in the Nevada lass on Thanksgiving.

The fact that Taplin played at all showed his fortitude and guts while dealing with an ankle injury. He played 25 minutes and had four points and four assists.

The seventh game of the season showed Tulsa finally paring down its rotation. TU played only 10 players, and eight of those players getting 16 minutes or more. Those eight were Martins Igbanu (10 points, four rebounds), Chris Barnes, Taplin, Jeffries, Korita, Curran Scott, Joiner and Jeriah Horne (five points and team-leading six rebounds). Falokun played six minutes, and Zeke Moore played only two minutes - both in the first half.

“Our job as coaches is to figure out the best way to use our rotation,” Haith said. “We’ve got a number of guys who can play. I think that is getting clearer as we move forward.”

UTA was led by point guard Brian Warren with 15 points. The Mavericks were coming off of road losses to Indiana (78-64) and Arkansas (78-60).

The Mavericks are coached by first-year coach Chris Ogden. He replaced 12-year coach Scott Cross, who was let go by UTA. Cross is the only coach in program history to have a career winning record and to ever lead the Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament. He is the UTA leader in career victories. The 2017-18 Mavs finished 21-13 and qualified for the NIT.

Tulsa’s next game is 4 p.m. Saturday at Utah.