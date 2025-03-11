TU faces Temple in American Athletic Conference Tournament

The 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Men's Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on March 13-16. The first round game will be played at the Super Pit in Denton, TX on March 12.
As the No. 10 seed, Tulsa (12-19, 6-12 AAC) faces No. 7 seed Temple (17-14, 9-9) in the second round at 6 pm on Thursday. The two teams split the regular season series, each winning on the other team's home court.
The Hurricane gave Temple its first home loss of the season, 80-74, on February 12. The Owls recently beat TU at the Reynolds Center, 81-77, on March 4.
Tulsa is led by senior guards Dwon Odom and Keaston Willis. Odom is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Willis averages 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting over 38-percent from three.
Below is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are Central Time (CT).
First Round - Wednesday, March 12 (ESPN+)
Game 1: #13 Charlotte 49ers (10-21 overall, 3-15 AAC) vs #12 Rice Owls (13-18, 4-14) - 11:30 AM.
Second Round - Thursday, March 13 (ESPNU)
Game 2: #9 South Florida Bulls (13-18, 8-12) vs #8 Wichita State Shockers (18-13, 8-10) - 11:30 AM.
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs #5 Florida Atlantic Owls (17-14, 10-8) - 1:30 PM.
Game 4: #10 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-19, 6-12) vs #7 Temple Owls (17-14, 9-9) - 6 PM.
Game 5: #11 UTSA Roadrunners (12-18, 6-12) vs #6 East Carolina Pirates (18-13, 10-8) - 8:30 PM.
Quarterfinals - Friday, March 14
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs #1 Memphis Tigers (26-5, 16-2) - 12 PM (ESPN).
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs #4 Tulane Green Wave (18-13, 12-6) - 2 PM (ESPN).
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs #2 North Texas Mean Green (23-7, 14-4) - 6 PM (ESPNU).
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs #3 UAB Blazers (20-11, 13-5) - 8 PM (ESPNU).
Semifinals - Saturday, March 15 (ESPN2)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs Winner of Game 7 - 2 PM.
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 9 - 4 PM.
Final - Sunday, March 16 (ESPN)
Game 12: Winner of Game 10 vs Winner of Game 11 - 2:15 PM.