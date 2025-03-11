TU faces Temple in American Athletic Conference Tournament

The 2025 American Athletic Conference (AAC) Men's Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on March 13-16. The first round game will be played at the Super Pit in Denton, TX on March 12.

As the No. 10 seed, Tulsa (12-19, 6-12 AAC) faces No. 7 seed Temple (17-14, 9-9) in the second round at 6 pm on Thursday. The two teams split the regular season series, each winning on the other team's home court.

The Hurricane gave Temple its first home loss of the season, 80-74, on February 12. The Owls recently beat TU at the Reynolds Center, 81-77, on March 4.

Tulsa is led by senior guards Dwon Odom and Keaston Willis. Odom is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Willis averages 13.2 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting over 38-percent from three.

Below is a look at the tournament schedule. All times listed are Central Time (CT).