Tulsa AD releases statement on The House Settlement

On Monday, June 9, 2025, University of Tulsa Athletic Director Justin Moore released the following statement regarding the formal approval of the settlement in the House v. NCAA case:
Tulsa basketball signee Ade Popoola of Moberly CC has been ranked No. 7 nationally in the new JUCO Top 150.
Tre Lamb and his Tulsa coaching staff have gotten an early jump on the class of 2029 with early offers.
Keilan Chavies discusses his commitment to Tulsa over offers from Texas Tech, Kansas State, Houston and others.
Inside Tulsa Sports evaluates Tulsa's newest 2026 commitment -- quarterback Kyden Barker.
Tulsa picked up a quarterback commitment out of Texas in the high school class of 2026 this week.
