Tulsa adds three during early basketball signing period
Eric Konkol signed three highly-rated, highly-recruited prospects in the 2023 class on the first day of the early basketball signing period. All three players are rated 3-stars by Rivals.com.
Jarred Hall committed to the Golden Hurricane during a ceremony in his high school gym on October 31. Rated No. 65 nationally and No. 1 in Tennessee by Prep Hoops, the 6-foot-8 Hall chose TU over offers from Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Memphis and several others.
"(I chose Tulsa because of) the relationships that were built between the coaches and my family," Hall told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Plus what they're looking to build there, being a new staff, is something I want to be a part of."
TU coaches extended an offer to Hall back in July, and he took an official visit to Tulsa at the beginning of October.
As a junior last season, Hall led Lebanon to their best season since 2001, averaging 21.5 points and 10 rebounds per game on his way to Class 4A all-state honors. The Blue Devils won the District 9-4A title, the Region 5-4A title and made it to the Class 4A state semifinals, finishing with a 29-7 record.
Hall is the first Lebanon player since 1996 to commit to a Division I college program.
"Today's a great day for Lebanon basketball and a great day for Jarred Hall and his family," Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said during the ceremony. "I've been coaching Jarred since he was in the fourth or fifth grade, and he's come a long way. He made a lot of sacrifices to get to the point where he's at.
"I can't tell you how many times he's been in the gym by himself or how many times I come in, open it up at night and he's in here working with his dad, putting in work. That's what a lot of people don't see when it comes to what he does, and all of that work leads up to a day like today."
Matt Reed committed to Tulsa on Monday after recently re-opening his recruiting process. Reed made an official visit to Tulsa from August 25 to 27, but originally committed to Richmond the next week.
Reed had a change of heart and opened up his recruitment on November 2, allowing Tulsa to get back in the picture.
“The relationship I’ve been able to build with Coach Konkol was just too great to pass up on,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I also believe there is opportunity to earn meaningful minutes early on and be a great addition to the program.
“I’m fired up for it.”
Reed is ranked nationally as the No. 21 center in the 2023 class by Rivals.com. He also held offers from Missouri, TCU, Georgetown, Wyoming, Colorado State, Northern Iowa, Oral Roberts and several others.
After his official visit to Tulsa, Reed listed plenty of positives about the Golden Hurricane program.
“The visit was great,” Reed explained. “They exceeded my expectations and gave me a lot to think about. I really liked it over there.
“The campus was nice. I like that smaller campus feel, so you can get to where you need to go without having to walk too far. The basketball facilities were cool. They’re redesigning the court, and it looks great. I love what Coach Konkol and the President (Brad Carson) are doing with the place.”
As a junior last season, Reed averaged 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
“I can shoot the three at a high percentage past the college line,” he said of his strengths. “I’m a threat in pick-and-pop scenarios, and I have great footwork to go along with touch around the basket and high post.”
Reed is now focused on his senior season of basketball.
"I want to prepare myself as best I can for college as well as dominate the game offensively," he said. "One of my goals for this season is to be a big part of, hopefully, a national top-25 team."
