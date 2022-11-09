Eric Konkol signed three highly-rated, highly-recruited prospects in the 2023 class on the first day of the early basketball signing period. All three players are rated 3-stars by Rivals.com.

Jarred Hall committed to the Golden Hurricane during a ceremony in his high school gym on October 31. Rated No. 65 nationally and No. 1 in Tennessee by Prep Hoops, the 6-foot-8 Hall chose TU over offers from Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Memphis and several others.

"(I chose Tulsa because of) the relationships that were built between the coaches and my family," Hall told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Plus what they're looking to build there, being a new staff, is something I want to be a part of."

TU coaches extended an offer to Hall back in July, and he took an official visit to Tulsa at the beginning of October.

As a junior last season, Hall led Lebanon to their best season since 2001, averaging 21.5 points and 10 rebounds per game on his way to Class 4A all-state honors. The Blue Devils won the District 9-4A title, the Region 5-4A title and made it to the Class 4A state semifinals, finishing with a 29-7 record.

Hall is the first Lebanon player since 1996 to commit to a Division I college program.

"Today's a great day for Lebanon basketball and a great day for Jarred Hall and his family," Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said during the ceremony. "I've been coaching Jarred since he was in the fourth or fifth grade, and he's come a long way. He made a lot of sacrifices to get to the point where he's at.

"I can't tell you how many times he's been in the gym by himself or how many times I come in, open it up at night and he's in here working with his dad, putting in work. That's what a lot of people don't see when it comes to what he does, and all of that work leads up to a day like today."