AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Golden Hurricane will rue lost chances for a huge upset in this one. And there were many.

An interception on the first play set up Texas' first touchdown, and Tulsa kickers missed field goals attempts of 43, 29 and 36 yards in the first half. Two dropped passes in the end zone loomed even larger when the Golden Hurricane started getting late momentum.

"Obviously those (missed kicks) are costly. But we shouldn't leave it in the kicker's hands," Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. "Those nine points are crucial as we look back on it now, but I expect us to get it in."

With the Longhorn's 21-0 first-half lead and momentum nearly gone, Texas turned to the arm and legs of sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger to avoid a potentially crushing home loss.

Ehlinger, who had already run for a touchdown and thrown for another in the first half, engineered a 13-play drive to a fourth quarter score that proved to be the game winner in a grinding 28-21 win over Tulsa Saturday night

Ehlinger completed seven straight passes and ran for two first downs in a 13-play drive capped by his 11-yard touchdown throw to running back Tre Watson. The drive chewed up six minutes and gave the Longhorns a 28-14 lead.

"He made some really good throws. He made a great decision on the touchdown throw to Tre," Texas coach Tom Herman said. "He's really growing in terms of seeing the game."

The drive proved crucial when Tulsa quickly responded for a touchdown. Texas followed it with another long drive that wore out the final five minutes of the game.

The Longhorns (1-1) needed the boost after a season-opening loss at Maryland burst the expectations of a big second season under Herman and they had a fight on their hands with a team they were expected to handle with ease.

"Anytime you win we're going to celebrate it," Herman said. "Winning is hard. Really, really, hard. We're going to get everybody's best shot."

Tulsa (1-1) rallied behind two Shamari Brooks touchdown runs and a long touchdown pass from Luke Skipper to Keenen Johnson.

"Very proud of our football team," said Montgomery. "I thought we came in and battled extremely well. We left a lot of things on the field in the first half. Had opportunities to convert some things that we didn't take advantage of, but we've got to be able to do that, especially in big ballgames like this."

Skipper completed 12 of 24 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. Shamari Brooks led the TU ground game with 66 yards and two scores on 22 carries.