News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 20:27:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tulsa drops fifth straight with loss at Tulane

Philip Montgomery is 7-25 at Tulsa over the past three seasons.
Philip Montgomery is 7-25 at Tulsa over the past three seasons. (USATSI)
Matthew Christian
ITS Staff Writer

Tulsa had several opportunities to take control against Tulane, but in a season riddled with penalties and unforced errors, the Hurricane once again found itself on the losing end. The Green Wave f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}