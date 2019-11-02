Tulsa drops fifth straight with loss at Tulane
Tulsa had several opportunities to take control against Tulane, but in a season riddled with penalties and unforced errors, the Hurricane once again found itself on the losing end. The Green Wave f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news