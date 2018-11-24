LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eric McGill scored 14 points and Aaron Cook added 13 to lead Southern Illinois to a 79-69 win over Tulsa in the consolation game of the Las Vegas Invitational on Friday night.

Sean Lloyd had 11 points for the Salukis (3-3), who shot 57 percent from the field, including 11 of 18 from 3-point range.

Martins Igbanu led Tulsa (4-2) with 15 points and five rebounds. Scott Curran had 11 points.

Neither team built more than a six-point lead for the first 30 minutes before the Salukis took charge with a 61-51 lead with 6:32 left. The Golden Hurricane cut it to five later on two occasions, but came no closer as Southern Illinois’ lead grew to as many as 12 with 2:09 remaining.

There were eight lead changes and four ties as Southern Illinois earned a split in their two Las Vegas games and Tulsa went 0-2.

This was part of a second Las Vegas Invitational on Friday at the Orleans Arena. Nevada won the championship game over Massachusetts earlier.