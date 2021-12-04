Tulsa falls at Boise State, 63-58

Jeriah Horne had 17 points for Tulsa and Sam Griffin added 14 points, but the Hurricane fell short in the final minutes at Boise State, dropping a 63-58 road contest.

TU led by seven points at 56-49, with just under five minutes and appeared to be in control before crumbling down the stretch.

Tulsa went 0-for-8 from the floor over the final 3:24, while the Broncos closed the game on a 14-2 run and made 4-of-6 free throws in the final minute.

"We took a lot of bad shots in that stretch over the final five minutes," said Tulsa head coach Frank Haith. "Learning how to win is something we have to do. We didn't get to the one-on-one because we stopped trying to attack. In a late game when you have a lead like that, you don't have to take contested three's. We took a bunch of those that were just tough shots.

"Defensively, we were active. We turned them over 24 times. It seemed like when we took a bad shot they scored, got an and-one or a three. We just didn't execute well enough down the stretch to win the game."

Boise State had four players in double figures, led by Marcus Shaver and Abu Kigab with 17 points apiece.

Tulsa returns to the Reynolds Center for three straight home contests beginning with a game against Loyola Marymount on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8 pm.