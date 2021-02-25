InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa falls just short against Cincinnati

The realization that it just isn't your season is a hard pill to swallow. Especially when the conference season started off so promising.

Whatever the "It" factor a good team has, Tulsa has been missing it in the second half of the season. This Tulsa team has lacked the essential intangibles.

Tulsa's woes were on full display Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center, as TU squandered a late lead in a heartbreaking 70-69 loss to Cincinnati.

With the Hurricane leading 69-68 and inbounding the ball on its own end with 18.7 seconds remaining, Cincinnati's Jeremiah Davenport stole a pass from TU's best player, Brandon Rachal. An ensuing layup by Davenport with 12.6 seconds gave Cincy the lead.

Tulsa (10-10, 7-8 AAC) had what looked like good chances to score around the basket by Darien Jackson and Brandon Rachal on the final possession. Neither came close.

"We had some really, really costly turnovers that did us in there at the end," TU coach Frank Haith said.

On Senior Night, senior Elijah Joiner led the way with 22 points, playing his heart out. Rachal had 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 steals. His 2 free throws had given TU a 69-67 lead with 1:37 remaining.

"Elijah was terrific all game," Haith said of the gritty point guard, who also grabbed six rebounds.

Cincinnati (8-8, 6-5) had led for most of the second half, but Joiner's pull back three with 2:02 remaining tied the game at 67-67. Tulsa had trailed 65-58 with over six minutes left before whittling the lead down while playing improved defense.

Besides the ending, what went wrong for the Golden Hurricane?

For starters, Tulsa's defense, which has been a staple of their recent good teams, just wasn't there for the majority of the game.

Cincinnati was given wide open three's, where they had time to line up the seams, take a breath, and fire another dagger. Cincy made 10 of 26 (38.5 percent) for the game. The Bearcats entered the contest shooting 28.3 percent.

For example, little used Mason Madsen had made 4 of 13 three-pointers for the season in 7 games. He made 3 of 4 in the first half against Tulsa..

"We had some moments with our hands down early in the ball game," Haith said of Tulsa's defense. "We had some poor execution plays where we left corners. We don't leave corners when there is a dribble penetration. We left the corners with some full body help, and they got some open three's."

Tulsa (10-10, 7-8 AAC) teased early with a 15-0 run to take a 15-3 lead. But after a 21-7 Cincy run, the lead was gone. Tulsa trailed 37-34 at half, and led briefly early in the second half before falling behind by nine points at 63-54 with just over eight minutes left.

Despite the ominous margin to overcome, Tulsa fought on. Where its defense had been porous for most of the game, Tulsa finally was getting some stops.

TU had the fight, but just couldn't make the plays it made earlier in the season.

In an extremely disappointing close out to the home season, Tulsa lost four of five home games after sitting at 6-4 in AAC play when TU had played seven of the first 10 conference games on the road.

The fact that Tulsa had gone 3-3 against the top three teams in the league - Houston, Wichita State and Memphis - makes Tulsa's late season home slide so befuddling. Two of the losses came to UCF and Tulane teams that are a combined nine games under .500 in conference play.

The same Tulsa team that less than two months ago defeated No. 5 Houston couldn't beat a Cincy team that the Golden Hurricane had defeated 70-66 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

Tulsa closes out the regular season on the road with two games - Tuesday night at UCF, and Sunday afternoon at SMU, before the AAC conference tourney in Fort Worth on March 11-14.