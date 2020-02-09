ORLANDO, Fla. — Darin Green Jr. had a season-high 26 points as Central Florida beat Tulsa 83-75 on Sunday.

Green Jr. shot 6 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Ceasar DeJesus had 18 points for Central Florida (13-10, 4-7 American Athletic Conference). Dazon Ingram added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia had 10 points.

Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 30 points for the Golden Hurricane (15-8, 7-3). Lawson Korita added 12 points. TU was without its leading scorer and rebounder, Brandon Rachal, who suffered an injury in Tulsa's loss to UConn on Thursday.

Central Florida matches up against Wichita State at home on Thursday. Tulsa matches up against East Carolina at home on Wednesday.