MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jahmal McMurray had 27 points as SMU defeated Tulsa 74-65 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

McMurray made 9 of 11 foul shots.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points for SMU (15-16). Jarrey Foster added 10 points and eight rebounds. Feron Hunt had seven rebounds for SMU.

Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (18-14). DaQuan Jeffries added 15 points. Martins Igbanu had seven rebounds.

The Mustangs led 53-33 with just over 13 minutes to play. TU used a 13-3 run to pull within 58-49 with 7:46 remaining. Another 9-2 run cut SMU's lead to just six, but the Hurricane couldn't get over the hump.

Tulsa dug an early 29-14 hole and was behind 47-33 at halftime. Over the first seven minutes of the second half, TU missed 11 straight shot attempts. By the time the Hurricane caught fire, it was too little, too late.