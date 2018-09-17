Tulsa fell 29-20 at home to Arkansas State on Saturday, dropping its record to 1-2 this season. Here's a look at who the Golden Hurricane will face in the coming weeks, and how those teams fared in Week 3.

at TEMPLE (1-2) - Sept. 20 (Thu)

Temple’s defense was the story in the Owls’ 35-14 win at Maryland as the Owls held the Terrapins to 195 yards of offense and 11 first downs. QB Anthony Russo made his first career start and threw for 228 yards and a touchdown, while RB Ryquell Armstead went for 118 yards on 26 carries. (AAC media release)

at HOUSTON (2-1) - Oct. 4 (Thu)

Houston dropped a 63-49 decision to Texas Tech despite five touchdown passes and 431 yards from QB D’Eriq King. The Cougars defense had no answers for Red Raiders true freshman quarterback Alan Bowman, who shredded Houston for 605 yards and five touchdowns. (AAC)

SOUTH FLORIDA (3-0) - Oct. 12 (Fri)

USF, which rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech last week, had more late heroics Saturday as the Bulls closed a 25-19 win at Illinois by scoring the last 18 points of the game. QB Blake Barnett threw for 411 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard connection with WR Darnell Salomon with 2:24 left to give USF its first lead. (AAC)

at ARKANSAS (1-2) - Oct. 20 (Sat)

Mason Fine threw for 281 yards to lead North Texas to its first win over a Southeastern Conference opponent in more than 40 years with a 44-17 victory over Arkansas on Saturday. The defeat is Arkansas’ second straight against a non-Power 5 conference team, following last week’s defeat at Colorado State. Cole Kelley started at quarterback for the Razorbacks (1-2) but was replaced by freshman Connor Noland in the third quarter after throwing his fourth interception of the game. Kelley finished 16-of-35 passing for 185 yards, and he, Noland and freshman John Stephen Jones combined to throw six interceptions in the loss. (Associated Press)

TULANE (1-2) - Oct. 27 (Sat)

A.J. Erdely threw his only touchdown pass of the day with just over two minutes to play, finding Logan Scott for the winning score and UAB beat Tulane 31-24 on Saturday afternoon. The teams were tied at 24 following a Tulane field goal earlier in the fourth when Erdely capped a 13-play, 93-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown throw to Scott for the lead with 2:19 left. The Blazers forced a fumble on the following Tulane drive to help preserve the lead. (Associated Press)

CONNECTICUT (1-2) - Nov. 3 (Sat)

UConn put an end to a seven-game slide as the Huskies outgunned Rhode Island for a 56-49 win in East Hartford. QB David Pindell threw for 308 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards and two TDs to lead the Huskies, who finished with 573 yards of offense. (AAC)

at MEMPHIS (2-1) - Nov. 10 (Sat)

Memphis got the week started Friday as the Tigers rolled to a 59-22 win against Georgia State. QB Brady White threw five touchdown passes, but it was RB Darrell Henderson who was the offensive star. Henderson rushed for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for his second straight 200-yard game. (AAC)

at NAVY (2-1) - Nov. 17 (Sat)

Navy had big numbers against an FCS opponent as the Midshipmen saw QB Malcolm Perry rush for 223 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-21 win against Lehigh. Navy rushed for 484 yards and forced five Mountain Hawk turnovers. (AAC)

SOUTHERN METHODIST (0-3) - Nov. 24 (Sat)