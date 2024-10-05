Tulsa Football hosting official visitors this weekend

in other news
Tulsa Football Notebook: TU travels to Louisiana Tech
Tulsa will try to get back on the winning track when it faces Louisiana Tech this weekend.
Tulsa falls to OSU, 45-10
TU had one of its worst performances against OSU in Tulsa in over 60 years, falling 45-10.
No. 13 Cowboys present big opportunity for Tulsa
The Hurricane will face a tough challenge from a ranked OSU squad, but TU has a chance to score an upset.
Tulsa Football Notebook: No. 13 Oklahoma State comes to town
Tulsa welcomes the No. 13 OSU Cowboys to town this weekend for the 76th meeting between the two teams.
Tulsa men's basketball hosts official visitors
Tulsa men's basketball coaches have hosted a handful of 2025 prospects for official visits recently.
in other news
Tulsa Football Notebook: TU travels to Louisiana Tech
Tulsa will try to get back on the winning track when it faces Louisiana Tech this weekend.
Tulsa falls to OSU, 45-10
TU had one of its worst performances against OSU in Tulsa in over 60 years, falling 45-10.
No. 13 Cowboys present big opportunity for Tulsa
The Hurricane will face a tough challenge from a ranked OSU squad, but TU has a chance to score an upset.
- OG
- ATH
- APB
- PRO
- CB
- OLB
- SDE
- OLB
- OG
- S