Tulsa Football Notebook: TU travels to Louisiana Tech

Tulsa Football Notebook: TU travels to Louisiana Tech

Tulsa will try to get back on the winning track when it faces Louisiana Tech this weekend.

 • Matthew Christian
Tulsa falls to OSU, 45-10

Tulsa falls to OSU, 45-10

TU had one of its worst performances against OSU in Tulsa in over 60 years, falling 45-10.

 • Larry Lewis
No. 13 Cowboys present big opportunity for Tulsa

No. 13 Cowboys present big opportunity for Tulsa

The Hurricane will face a tough challenge from a ranked OSU squad, but TU has a chance to score an upset.

 • Larry Lewis
Tulsa Football Notebook: No. 13 Oklahoma State comes to town

Tulsa Football Notebook: No. 13 Oklahoma State comes to town

Tulsa welcomes the No. 13 OSU Cowboys to town this weekend for the 76th meeting between the two teams.

 • Matthew Christian
Tulsa men's basketball hosts official visitors

Tulsa men's basketball hosts official visitors

Tulsa men's basketball coaches have hosted a handful of 2025 prospects for official visits recently.

Premium contentForums content
 • Chris Harmon

Premium contentForums content
Premium content
Premium content
Published Oct 5, 2024
Tulsa Football hosting official visitors this weekend
Chris Harmon  •  InsideTulsaSports
