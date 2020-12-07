InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa football players racking up the accolades and honors

Tulsa football players racking up the accolades and honors
In the midst of a season that has seen numerous interruptions caused by COVID-19, Tulsa Football is enjoying major success. Sitting at 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the American, the Hurricane is up to No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll.
Along with the team success comes individual accolades, and TU has seen several honors come in over the past two days. First came weekly awards from a 19-6 win at Navy, and then came spots on semifinalist lists for major national awards.
#TulsaFB LB @ZavenCollins is one of 18 semifinalists for the @BednarikAward given to the nation's Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year by the @MaxwellFootball Club. #ReignCane 🏈🌀👑 pic.twitter.com/gRm8uIQMt2— Inside Tulsa Sports (@GoldenHurricane) December 7, 2020
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is one of 18 semifinalists for the 26th Chuck Bednarik Award given to the nation's Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club. Last week, he was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker.
The junior from Hominy has amassed 51 tackles, 11.5 TFLs for loss, 4 sacks , 4 interceptions (including to pick-sixes), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, along with one safety. Two of his interceptions clinched wins for the Hurricane.
Collins has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week four times this season.
#TulsaFB DB @Cb1Allie is one of 12 semifinalists for the @JimThorpeAward, which is given to the best defensive back in college football. #ReignCane 🏈🌀👑 pic.twitter.com/ohe5Gf15tq— Inside Tulsa Sports (@GoldenHurricane) December 7, 2020
Tulsa senior cornerback Allie Green IV was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's best defensive back. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.
Green has tallied 21 tackles, including 17 solos, one interception, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery this season. He has helped the Hurricane to hold opposing defenses to just 183.4 passing yards per game. TU is ranked 15th nationally for both fewest passing yards allowed and pass efficiency defense.
As for the weekly honors stemming from Tulsa's win at Navy, TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week, and kicker Zack Long was named the AAC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Player led a Tulsa defense that held Navy to 153 yards of total offense and 126 rushing yards. He registered a career-high 12 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and added two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Long accounted for 13 of Tulsa’s 19 points in the win at Navy, which clinched TU a spot in the AAC Championship Game. Long hit a career-long 48-yard field goal and also connected from 25, 37 and 36 yards.
Tulsa punter Lachlan Wilson was named to the AAC weekly honor roll. He averaged 41.8 yards on four punts, dropping two inside the 20-yard line to help Tulsa win the field position. He also had a 22-yard gain on a fake punt.