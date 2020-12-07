InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa football players racking up the accolades and honors

In the midst of a season that has seen numerous interruptions caused by COVID-19, Tulsa Football is enjoying major success. Sitting at 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the American, the Hurricane is up to No. 18 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. Along with the team success comes individual accolades, and TU has seen several honors come in over the past two days. First came weekly awards from a 19-6 win at Navy, and then came spots on semifinalist lists for major national awards.

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is one of 18 semifinalists for the 26th Chuck Bednarik Award given to the nation's Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club. Last week, he was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's best linebacker. The junior from Hominy has amassed 51 tackles, 11.5 TFLs for loss, 4 sacks , 4 interceptions (including to pick-sixes), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, along with one safety. Two of his interceptions clinched wins for the Hurricane. Collins has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week four times this season.

#TulsaFB DB @Cb1Allie is one of 12 semifinalists for the @JimThorpeAward, which is given to the best defensive back in college football. #ReignCane 🏈🌀👑 pic.twitter.com/ohe5Gf15tq — Inside Tulsa Sports (@GoldenHurricane) December 7, 2020