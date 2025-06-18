Tulsa Football Position Analysis: Quarterback

We kick off our summer position analysis series with a look at the TU quarterbacks.

For those who underestimated Kirk Francis coming into this season or any season, it has become apparent that the naysayers are wrong.

Francis appears to have a stranglehold on the Tulsa quarterback job after spring practice ended. New TU coach Tre Lamb has no hesitation when it comes to Francis.

“Kirk is definitely our starter. He’s been named the starter with our team. He’s the clear-cut number one,” Lamb said. “He’s had a great spring. He’s taken on that role of leadership. He’s become a complete player. I really like what he does.

“He’s our point guard, he’s got a quick release, he’s a coach on the field. All the things you want in a quarterback.”

Francis had an up-and-down redshirt freshman season last season, looking good at times. But when he got banged up behind a subpar offensive line on a horrible team that was much worse than its 3-9 record would suggest under beleaguered coach Kevin Wilson, Francis’ confidence waned.

With a new coaching staff, however, Francis is thriving. His competition was supposed to be returning redshirt freshman Tim Carpenter, who showed flashes of potential in mop-up duty in a few of Tulsa’s blowout losses in 2024.

But it turned out to be no competition. Carpenter didn’t impress, was third string, and transferred after spring practice.

A returnee besides Francis who did impress was fifth-year QB Stephen Kittleman, a former walk-on who won a state title as Jenks’ starting quarterback as a senior. The 5-10, 200-pound Kittleman may lack height and a cannon of an arm, but he makes up for it with intangibles.

“Kittleman was the big surprise. I thought he had a good spring,” Lamb said. “He has leadership skills -- he’ll be our team captain. He’s good in front of the team. Doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. He’s not going to win you a game, but he’s not going to lose you one. Typical backup quarterback. And he can run better than Kirk.”

In limited action last season at quarterback, Kittleman completed all three of his passes for 51 yards, and rushed twice for 11 yards and a touchdown. Those are the only offensive stats of his college career. He also played on special teams -- he was the holder for place kicking attempts.

Coming behind Francis and Kittleman is redshirt freshman Baylor Hayes, who transferred to Tulsa in May after playing for Lamb at East Tennessee State last season. Hayes completed 18 of 30 passes for 181 yards last season with no TD’s and an interception.

Hayes started the last game of the season for ETSU against VMI, where he completed 15 of 25 passes for 119 yards in a 16-9 victory. He rushed for 15 yards on 3 carries in the game and was not sacked. He also punted twice, averaging 49.5 yards.

“Baylor is just a young, freshman quarterback with a lot of ability. He needs to gain weight. He’s just 19-years-old,” said Lamb of the 6-1, 180-pound Hayes. “Sometimes, when you’re recruiting quarterbacks, transfers, high school kids, sometimes you need to take who you know, and I knew he’s a really good player, and he’s going to be a really good player.

“He’s probably a year or two away, physically, but mentally, and arm talent, he’s got it. All three of those guys are very talented.”

The circumstances behind Hayes starting the season finale were interesting, and it’s telling about what Lamb expects out of quarterbacks.

“We had 24 turnovers at the quarterback position in 10 games, and I just finally got fed up with the two older guys,” Lamb said of his quarterbacks, Jaylen King and Gino English, who both threw more interceptions than touchdown passes. “I was like, we’ve got a good defense, we’re good on special teams, we’ve got a good punter and a good kicker.

“We’re playing great, and we lost a couple of games due to turnovers, turned the ball over 4 or 5 times in each game. And I brought both of them in, and told them, I’m going with the young guy the last game of the year, cause I’m tired of watching these turnovers.”

A fourth quarterback, Andrew Alford (6-1, 190) signed in February, and Lamb expects him to redshirt. Alford, like Francis and Kittleman, won a state title as a starting quarterback. From Columbus, Georgia, he played high school football in Phenix City, Alabama.

Regardless of the other three quarterbacks, the starting job is there for Francis, the 6-1, 196-pound sophomore former walk-on from Metro Christian. He’s earned it through his hard work and impressive spring. Francis has certainly shown ability in his nine starts over the past two seasons.

“Kirk is still unproven. Needs to play more,” Lamb said. “Don’t know how well he can run and take hits just because we don’t tackle quarterbacks in practice. So those are question marks I have. Then how good is he with game-on-the-line situations? Because it’s different at that position.

“Sometimes the harder you try at quarterback, the worse you get, where at other positions, the harder you try, you become a better player. He’s got to let the game come to him. I’m excited to watch him.”

Francis led TU with 1,585 yards passing last season in seven starts while splitting time with since departed grad transfer Cooper Legas. Francis had nine TD passes and six interceptions while completing 58.9 percent of his passes.

He earned his scholarship after his first semester at TU where he played extensively in the final four games. He is 4-5 as a starter at TU, including 3-4 last season.

Francis is a bit of a departure from Lamb’s lead quarterback at ETSU last season, Jaylen King, who rushed for 422 yards and five scores last season.

Francis is not known for his running -- he has minus 15 yards rushing in his career, including sacks. But Lamb thinks Francis can run -- preferably around 300 yards this season. Francis did gain 126 yards rushing the last two seasons when sacks are not included.

A big year for Francis this season would likely mean a winning season for the Golden Hurricane. It may not propel Francis into Heisman Trophy consideration, like his great grandfather Sam Francis, who earned Heisman Trophy second place honors in 1936. But it would be a huge help if Francis delivers.

A former starting quarterback himself at Tennessee Tech, Lamb knows about quarterbacks. And he believes Francis is the guy to lead TU this season.

“Kirk is good enough to win,” Lamb said.