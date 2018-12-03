Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-03 08:48:19 -0600') }} football Edit

Tulsa Football Recruiting: Current top targets in 2019 class

Eylussd4tuvecjzsilnu
The Hurricane recently offered Tulsa native and NEO defensive end LaRon Stokes.
NEO Athletics
Chris Harmon
ITS Publisher

Tulsa currently has 12 commitments in the 2019 recruiting class with limited spots available. The Hurricane could add an additional three to four prospects to the class, but those figures are alway...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}