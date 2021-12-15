Tulsa Football Recruiting: Early Signing Day Recap

On the first day of the early football signing period, which runs Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, Tulsa signed all but one of its current commitments. A total of 12 recruits signed letters of intent with TU, including two from Oklahoma.

"I'm really pleased with our class," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "For us to continue to keep building and growing and getting our program to the level we want it to be, we need to keep bringing in strong classes like this one."

The lone commit not to sign early is Tomball (TX) offensive lineman Landon Roaten, who committed to the Hurricane on July 31. On December 2, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder had an in-home visit with Tulsa OL coach Zach Hanson, who has since left TU for a position on Lincoln Riley's staff at USC.

On Wednesday, Roaten told Inside Tulsa Sports that he remains committed to Tulsa and plans to sign during the regular signing period in February. Before committing to TU, he held offers from Iowa State, Air Force, Tulane and several others.

Tulsa signed seven prospects on the offensive side of the ball, including Spring (TX) Westfield QB Cardell Williams, Temple (TX) WR Devan Williams, Humble (TX) Atascocita WR Keith Wheeler, Smithville (TX) WR Charles Hodge, Tyler (TX) Junior College WR Nick Rempert, Lubbock (TX) Cooper OL Tanyon Zachary and Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon OL Daniel Ademisoye.

Defensively, TU signed LB Zachary Neilsen from Brisbane, Australia, LB Eli McWilliams from Tahlequah (OK), DB Nunu Campbell from Tulsa (OK) Holland Hall and DT Tai Newhouse from Lawrence (KS) Free State. The Hurricane also signed Dothan (AL) long-snapper Connor Cook, who also played linebacker in high school.

"We added a couple young offensive linemen that will fill a need for us," said Montgomery. "We have some young receivers who are really talented and added a JC receiver that will add immediate depth and potential explosiveness to our receiving corps.

"Defensively, we continued to add size and speed in this class. We added strength up front, a couple of linebackers and a corner who we think will be one of the best that we've had here. We lose quite a few older linebackers from this season, so we have to keep building our depth there."