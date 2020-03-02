Tulsa Football starts spring drills
Spring practice began for Tulsa Football on Sunday with the first of its 15 workouts. A beautiful 70-degree day was welcome during the two-hour workout at Chapman Stadium. "I was very happy with th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news