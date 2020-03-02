News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 10:44:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Tulsa Football starts spring drills

Matthew Christian
ITS Staff Writer

Spring practice began for Tulsa Football on Sunday with the first of its 15 workouts. A beautiful 70-degree day was welcome during the two-hour workout at Chapman Stadium. "I was very happy with th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}