Adrian Peterson sets the bar pretty high for any running back to follow.

First-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson inherits some experienced running backs who have shown they can play. But none have the Peterson "Wow" factor.

Wilson has proven that he doesn't have to coach one of the all-time greats, like he had in Peterson at OU, to have a really good running game.

Even though he is known more for coaching prolific passing games at OU, Indiana, and Ohio State, Wilson has coached some incredible running attacks as well, even without future NFL Hall of Famer Peterson. Former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarco Murray at OU comes to mind.

Besides coaching Peterson as offensive coordinator at OU, when you coach two players at two different schools to over 2,000 yards in a season, like Wilson did at as head coach at Indiana in 2014 with Tevin Coleman, and as OC with J.K. Dobbins in 2019 at Ohio State, you know Wilson is running back friendly.

And it is especially impressive considering neither Coleman or Dobbins were first round NFL draft picks.

Although it's pretty safe to say that the next Adrian Peterson isn't on Tulsa's roster right now, Wilson has some options that could turn out to be pretty good for the Golden Hurricane in 2023.

Wilson just hasn't been wowed by any other them yet.

Anthony Watkins certainly had some "Wow" runs in 2021 that were of ESPN highlight reel status while rushing for 634 yards and a whopping 7.4 yards per carry. But after missing the 2022 season due to academic issues, Watkins is back fighting for his place on the depth chart.

Other options for TU include Jordan Ford (5-10, 178, Sr.), Tahj Gary (5-8, 220, Jr.) and Bill Jackson (5-10, 189, Soph.).

"All four of those guys have been okay,” Wilson said. “Not disappointed in anyone, but haven't seen anyone separate from a talent level, from a work ethic level, from a consistency level, to say, ok, you're the featured guy.”

As with all positions, Wilson wanted to keep an open mind on what he inherited at TU.

"I didn't watch any of last year's tape. I wasn't going on pre-existing. I was going off of what I saw. What I've seen today doesn't give me enough to say, here's the anointed ones, here's the right pecking order," Wilson said of all positions.

Watkins is the guy that fans are going to think will emerge as Tulsa's top running back, just because of what they saw in 2021. He was electrifying at times.

But after sitting out last year, and with a new coaching staff, which includes running back coach Adrian Mayes, he's got to show it.

"Anthony Watkins has got a little bit more height than some of the guys, but just looking for consistency from him," Wilson said. "And he did miss half of spring because of an injury, so what I got there, I don't know."

With Tulsa's top two running backs in 2022 having finished their college careers, Tulsa's returnees didn't get a ton of playing time last year.

Deneric Prince, who has been drawing raves in practice with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, rushed for 729 yards (91.9 yards per game and a 5.8 yards per carry average), and got the bulk of the work after becoming eligible the last 8 games. Steven Anderson rushed for 352 yards and 4.2 yards per carry.

Ford is the leading returnee from 2022 with 288 rushing yards (5.1 ypc), but had no TD's. Jackson rushed for 186 yards (6.0 ypc), and Gary had 61 yards (4.4 ypc).

"You've got guys run for two or three hundred yards. I don't know what type of experience that is," Wilson said. "Three hundred and four hundred yard guys are a drop in the bucket as a mop-up guy. Right now, our guys have been mop-up guys. It's been nice they've played."

Ford, a junior college transfer, showed a burst of speed last season when he got a chance to play. Jackson played well in limited opportunities as a freshman.

"Billy Jackson and Jordan Ford played the most (in the spring)," Wilson said. "Those are our two smaller guys. Jordan right now is about 188, 190. Trying to get him to be 195 - he doesn't want to be."