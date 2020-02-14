Just as the 2020 recruiting cycle was wrapping up, Tulsa Football coaches picked up their first two commitments in the 2021 class. Hempstead (TX) teammates Justin Macias and Ken’Daylon Wilson both recently chose the Golden Hurricane.

Macias, a 6-foot and 195 pound safety, was the first to commit. He chose Tulsa over offers from North Texas, UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe, Colorado State and others.

"Former coach, Coach (Mike) Bloesch took me around campus and it felt like home," Macias told Inside Tulsa Sports this week.

Bloesch, who coached offensive line at Tulsa from 2015 to 2019, has moved on to North Texas. TU nickel safeties coach Luke Olson is now in charge of Macias' recruitment.

"I loved the campus, and like the locker rooms and stadium," Macias described. "The campus isn’t too big, it’s just right."

In his junior season, Macias totaled 96 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

"I'm a big hitter and can cover," said Macias. "I would say I have an all-around game."