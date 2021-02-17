InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa gets past Temple, 72-66

Needing a win, any win, with confidence waning, it was fitting for Tulsa to beat the team that started its downward slide this season.

Having lost five of its last six games, with all horrible first halves in those losses, Tulsa started decently and played the Golden Hurricane basketball that they played to start off the conference season.

Elijah Joiner scored 17 points to lead Tulsa to a 72-66 victory over Temple Tuesday night at the Reynolds Center.

"I think we got back to playing Tulsa basketball," said Tulsa coach Frank Haith. "That is how we win with this team. To win, we have to play defense. We have to do the little things. We have to take care of the controllables."

Tulsa (10-9, 7-7 AAC) had been 5-3 in conference play with losses to Houston and twice to tough Wichita State. Tulsa had beaten No. 5 Houston in that stretch.

But starting with an incredibly disappointing performance at Temple three weeks ago where the Golden Hurricane got blown out in the first half before falling 76-67, Tulsa's confidence had been shattered. TU was coming off three consecutive home losses - two against Central Florida and Tulane teams that had terrible conference records.

Trying another different starting lineup - this time with freshman point guard Keshawn Williams in the lineup - seemed to spark TU, as the Golden Hurricane led 30-22 at halftime. Williams, who hadn't played a lot of minutes lately, didn't score in 15 minutes, but had two assists, no turnovers, and a rebound. And his quickness and enthusiasm was contagious.

"We need Keshawn Williams to get some minutes," Haith said. "I was pleased with what he did when he was out there."

Confidence was abounding for TU in the second half when it extended its lead to 58-40 with 7:44 remaining.

Darien Jackson scored eight consecutive points in boosting a 36-33 lead to 44-33, and Brandon Rachal added a field goal and Tulsa led 46-33 with over 12 minutes remaining. Jackson finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds and a steal, while Rachal had 13 points and 4 steals.

But what should have been a laugher late in the game against Temple (4-9, 3-9), turned a little dicey in the last minute. Temple whittled the lead to five points at 68-63 with just under a minute left.

No way Tulsa was going to let the lead slide away, right?

A free throw by Joiner, followed by a missed three by Temple, and two more free throws by Joiner (8 of 9 from the line) with 13.1 seconds remaining upped the lead to 71-63 and finished off the Owls.

Khalif Battle had 21 points and 7 rebounds to lead Temple in both categories.

The key stat in the game was that Tulsa forced 19 Temple turnovers, while TU only had 7 turnovers.

"We had nine assists and two turnovers in the first half," Haith said. "Our defense was really carrying us, which is what we want."

Another important statistic was that Tulsa was 18 of 23 (78.2 percent) from the free throw line. This is significant because in TU's previous game, a loss to Tulane, TU's first free throw came 23 minutes into the game, and Tulsa made only 2 of 7. TU needed all of its points, as Temple made 17 of 21 (81 percent) free throws.

"We've got to take it on, because I don't think we were being aggressive enough," Haith said of getting to the free throw line in previous games. "Now we've got to play in space, have better spacing so we have opportunities to drive the ball.

"We have to shoot shots where we are going to get fouled. Don't avoid contact. Sometimes this team has struggled with that. We haven't been one to be fierce and take on the hit."

Good spacing allowed Austin Richie, Tulsa's best outside shooter who had struggled recently, to hit two of four on three-pointers and score 10 points. He got some opportunities because Tulsa was driving the ball, drawing defenders away from Richie.

Tulsa's three top seniors: Joiner, Rachal and Jackson, combined to score 41 of Tulsa's 72 points (56.9 percent).

"It was really good to see our seniors step up and do what we needed to do to win the game," Haith said.

Tulsa's next game, its fifth out of six consecutive home games, is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. against Cincinnati. But it is possible Tulsa could be playing a game this Saturday, Feb. 20.

"We are working on getting a game against somebody this Saturday," Haith said. "It may not happen, but we really need another game before we go another week without playing."