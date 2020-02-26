In what could have been an almost unthinkable disaster against last place Tulane, Tulsa had just enough to be able to gut it out.

In the end, players like Martins Igbanu and Jeriah Horne, who led Tulsa with 17 and 14 points, respectively, came up with enough plays to let the Golden Hurricane breathe a sigh of relief in a 62-57 victory Tuesday night in front of 3,443 fans at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (19-9, 11-4 AAC) pulled into a three-way tie with Houston and Cincinnati with the win. A loss would have been a devastating blow to any conference title hopes.

"It was a great win, a great win," said TU coach Frank Haith. "Before the game I put 'Grind' on the board because it's not going to be easy. I knew it was going to be that type of game because they are playing with confidence and they've got shotmakers. I'm really proud of how we fought and did the things we needed to do to win the game. It is a huge, huge win for us."

A back-and-forth second half had Tulsa trailing before a three-pointer by Horne with 3:05 remaining put Tulsa up for good at 57-55. No more scoring by either team occurred until Igbanu made a tough, contested close-in shot with 39.3 seconds left off a pass from Elijah Joiner to increase the lead to 59-55.

But a lucky, seemingly accidental tip-in by Tulane with 26.6 seconds remaining had it a two-point game again at 59-57. That led to Horne making two key free throws with 20.7 seconds left, and Igbanu made a free throw with 11.4 seconds on the clock after a rebound as Tulsa secured the victory.

"That play where Elijah spins and falls down and Martins scores at the end of the shot clock, that was really big," Haith said.

The game started out like a cakewalk for Tulsa, as Lawson Korita and Jeriah Horne were lighting it up in the first half, combining to go five-of-10 on threes in the first half as each had nine early points.

An quick 19-6 lead came too easily, however, as Tulsa, like it has done in some other home game against seemingly inferior opponents, started struggling after making early shots.

With the crowd and TU lulled into a false sense of security, defensive intensity started waning. And incredibly sloppy passing on offense led to bad turnovers, as the Green Wave went on a 30-11 run that extended into the second half where Tulane extended a 33-30 halftime lead to 36-30.

Not helping matters was Brandon Rachal picking up his second offensive foul at the 7:37 mark of the first half with Tulsa leading 21-15. With Rachal sitting out the rest of the half, Tulsa's defense, as is often the case when Rachal is not playing, suffered.

"It came so easy for us," Haith said of the 19-6 lead. "We took some shots later on that were quick strikes and we didn't really execute. And then we started turning the ball over, then all of a sudden they start making shots and they started getting confidence, and then it's a ball game. Game on."

Even though Tulane (12-16, 4-12) on paper looks like a gimme home win, further examination shows that not to be the case.

Tulsa had won a decisive 67-54 victory in New Orleans on Jan. 18, but the Green Wave have some impressive victories, including the previous two games - a road win at UCF (where Tulsa lost on Feb. 9) and a home win over SMU. Tulane also has a home win over Cincinnati and a road win at Temple.

Also, 6-foot-5 guard Teshaun Hightower is a nightmare to guard. Coming off a recent AAC Player of the Week honor, Hightower scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the first half.

"We weren't playing hard on defense," Haith said of TU after the strong start in the first half. "Offensively, I'm looking at the numbers, we're shooting the ball well, but they scored 22 points off nine turnovers. A lot of that had to do with our defensive intensity wasn't what it needed to be.

"I didn't like how we were carrying ourselves a little bit in the first half. We looked like we got a little frustrated. But this time of year, when you play a team for the second time in league play, they scout just like us, so games are going to be like this.You look across the country, and our game doesn't look any different than a lot of teams in league play in February and March."

Having Rachal back in the second half helped immensely. Even if he hasn't fully come back to his previous form after a left ankle injury, just having him out there makes all the difference for the Golden Hurricane. It's hard for Tulsa fans not to think that two of its four league losses (against UConn where Rachal got injured and at UCF) were due to Rachal not being on the court.

Rachal's eight second half points were huge, including a three-pointer down the stretch. With defensive intensity picked up as well with Rachal on the court, Tulsa had five second half steals that helped greatly.

"Brandon's been struggling a little bit. He made some big plays down the stretch," Haith said.

It was amazing that the game was even close as well as Tulsa shot the ball. TU was 10-of-20 (50 percent) on three-pointers, and 21-of-43 from the field (48.8 percent). In contrast, Tulane was 22-of-56 on field goals (39.6 percent), and nine-of-25 (36 percent) on threes.

But Tulsa was only 10-of-17 on free throws, including 6-of-12 in the second half when they could have extended the lead. And its 17 turnovers were killers.

Still, the fact that Tulsa came alive defensively in the second half was the deciding factor.

"I think we got out to their shooters better than we did in the first half," Igbanu said. "We had better communication out there and did better with their ball screens. I think those two things helped us do better in the second half."

Haith was happy and relieved to get this game out of the way and move on with the chase for the conference title.

"I've been a part of this thing for a long time. In 30 years, I've been part of some teams that when that happens, it's hard to come back and win those games," Haith said. "This is a huge, huge win for us."

Tulsa plays its final home game of the year Saturday at 5 p.m. when it hosts UCF.