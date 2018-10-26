Tulsa Golden Hurricane Football: 2019 Recruiting Update
During a time that football recruiting activity is generally high, things have been very quiet for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. That is mainly because the 2019 recruiting class will be fairly small,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news