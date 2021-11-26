Tulsa has much at stake on the road at SMU

The ante is upped, way upped, for Jaxon Player -- a guy who always plays with a chip on his shoulder.

So don't be surprised if Player is living in SMU's backfield on Saturday afternoon when TU plays the Mustangs in Dallas at 3 p.m. at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. A TU win would give the Golden Hurricane a 6-6 (.500) record for the regular season and make them bowl eligible.

"We'll treat SMU like they are the number one team in the country, so we need to win this one," Player said. "Especially for me, since their quarterback is a high school friend."

Player and SMU starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai were teammates at Midway HS in Waco. A case for bragging rights awaits.

"I've been waiting to play him since I've been in 7th grade," Player said. "We've always been on the same team. I finally get a chance to play him."

Player, the 6-foot-0, 290-pound defensive tackle, wasn't bashful about how he did in practice against Mordecai in high school.

"At practice -- all the time, all the time," Player said when asked if he sacked Mordecai in high school practice.

Under-recruited out of high school because his height doesn't make him the prototypical defensive lineman, Player still holds a grudge about not being heavily recruited despite being an absolute terror on defense in high school.

The fact that SMU didn't heavily recruit Player still bugs him.

"They did at the end of my recruiting, but they couldn't get me. I was with Tulsa," Player said of SMU jumping in on recruiting late. "Every year we play them, I mark them on my calendar, personally."

And playing in Texas gets Player amped up as well.

"Most definitely," Player said about getting fired up to play in Texas. "SMU is about an hour away from my house. It feels good to have a lot of family there. A lot of us guys are from Texas, so it will be a great game."

TU coach Philip Montgomery is thankful his Waco ties made him aware of Player, since Montgomery was Baylor's offensive coordinator in Waco for years before coming to Tulsa.

Player has been a premier playmaker at TU, being a first-team All-AAC selection last season. This season, Player has 12 tackles for losses, including 3.5 sacks among his 40 tackles. He also has 6 quarterback hits. His mere presence and high energy makes Player someone defenses have to account for on every play.

As far as facing Mordecai, TU will have its hands full. He is averaging 302.3 yards passing per game, and has 38 TD passes while being intercepted 10 times. Mordecai has some mobility, having rushed for 182 yards this season.

The good news for TU (5-6, 4-3 AAC) is that SMU (8-3, 4-3) is trending down after a 7-0 start, having lost three of its last four games. Mordecai and the Mustangs were shell-shocked playing at No. 5 Cincinnati last Saturday, getting down 48-0 before making the final score 48-14.

After a team gets out to a hot start and was ranked, like SMU was, the air can really come out of the balloon when losses start to materialize. A team can be demoralized.

Mordecai had a miserable game, completing 15 of 26 for a paltry 66 yards, with an unbelievably low 4.4 yards per completion against the accomplished Cincy secondary.

If comparative scores mean anything, Tulsa almost won at Cincinnati on Nov. 6, losing 28-20. Quarterback Davis Brin completed 18 of 27 for 160 yards in that contest.

Besides worrying about Mordecai's passing prowess, SMU has a terrific running back tandem of Tre Siggers and Ulysses Bentley. Siggers has rushed for 727 yards on 4.9 yards per carry, while Bentley has rushed for 585 yards at a 7.0 yards per carry clip.

The series history is interesting, with Tulsa having won the last 9 times against SMU in Tulsa. In Dallas, the Golden Hurricane last won in 2015, but has dropped two heartbreakers the last two trips.

TU blew a 30-9 lead in regulation and lost 43-37 in triple overtime in 2019. TU kicker Zack Long got his first place-kicking action of his career in overtime, coming in during the third overtime after TU's regular kicker had missed a potential walk-off field goal in the second overtime. In the first possession of the third overtime, Long missed a 43-yarder, and SMU scored on a subsequent TD.

Since taking over as the regular kicker, Long has been incredible. He was 12 of 15 on field goals in 2020, earning him second team All-AAC honors. This season he is 17 of 18 on field goals, making him 29 of 33 (87.9 percent) the last two seasons. He handled the kickoff duties in 2019 and 2020 and had kicked off some this year.

"Zack is such a special story," Montgomery said. "He's a guy who never played football before, walked on for us and just continued to work at his craft, continued to get better when he got the opportunity.

"He really took off during the spring (2020). I think he just got more comfortable, works extremely hard, and really last year he made some big pressure kicks for us throughout. He had a tremendous season."

Last week in Tulsa's 44-10 blowout win over Temple, Long hit field goals of 44, 47 and 48 yards.

"This year he's really continued that. He's a guy that we believe in," Montgomery said. "A guy that we have a ton of faith in. He steps out on that field and goes out and executes. That's what you want in a kicker. He earned a scholarship this year, and deservedly so."

With Tulsa needing the win to extend its season, the pressure will be on for the Golden Hurricane in Dallas. That is something in which Player, Montgomery, and the rest of TU believe they will respond.

"I believe in our defense and in our offense." Player said. "I believe we're going to go out there and put on a show."