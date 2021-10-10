Tulsa holds on for 35-29 win over Memphis

In a game that Tulsa had to have, it was transfers like Travon Fuller that tipped the scale in favor of the Golden Hurricane.

Fuller tipped the long pass that was intercepted by Bryson Powers that sealed the game, as Tulsa held on to defeat Memphis 35-29 on Saturday night in front of an announced ecstatic Homecoming crowd of 17,593 at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Fuller, a late graduate transfer from Texas A&M, already had an interception off of Memphis freshman phenom Seth Henigan. Fuller had made key plays all game, but none bigger than his coverage on Memphis' final offensive play of the game.

And a big credit to Powers, who made the diving interception off the tipped pass at the Tulsa 20-yard-line with 1:17 remaining. If Memphis makes that catch, things are looking bleak.

As it was, with Memphis out of timeouts, it was take a knee time, and time for Tulsa (2-4, 1-1 AAC) to celebrate after what has so far been a tough season.

"Really, really proud of him. He's a guy that is new to our program. A guy that was looking for an opportunity to make an impact somewhere, and he's obviously making that for us," TU coach Philip Montgomery said of Fuller.

"He's played extremely well throughout the year, and he's played the majority of the year with basically one hand, and he continues to just make plays. Love his spirit, love the way he works, and he just continues to compete each and every time."

Tulsa's previous touchdown, by Missouri transfer Anthony Watkins, was on an unbelievable tackle-breaking 44-yard touchdown where Watkins was dragging defenders, which put Tulsa up 35-21 with 4:28 remaining.

"I stood there for about three minutes with my mouth wide open. I was in awe," said Tulsa Mike linebacker Justin Wright of Watkins' run. "I've never seen something like that before. A tremendous run there by him. Awesome."

Unfortunately for Tulsa, Memphis (3-3, 0-2) scored quickly with 3:11 left, and Tulsa couldn't pick up a first down on the ensuing possession. A great 64-yard punt by Lachlan Wilson gave Memphis the ball at its own 11-yard-line with 2:47 left and no timeouts.

With the explosive Tigers' offense, it was going to be tough to stop them. Tulsa needed a big play, and got it.

Big plays were the theme for Tulsa all game. Iowa State transfer Josh Johnson had a 63-yard catch and run from Davis Brin with 2:28 left in the third quarter that extended TU's lead to 28-13.

In the first half, the key play came on an improbable sequence after Memphis had scored a touchdown with 38 seconds remaining. But the Golden Hurricane was able to storm down the field and score on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brin with 11 seconds remaining in the half to take a 14-13 halftime lead.

In a game that figured to be an offensive shootout, it was, although not as high scoring as some would have thought. There was a ton of yardage in the game, with Memphis running off an incredible 99 plays for 614 yards, while Tulsa had 67 plays for 417 yards.

For all the Tigers' yardage, they only had 13 points until almost midway through the fourth quarter. A lot of that due to Tulsa making plays when it had to in order to stop drives.

"Bend, don't break. I don't want that to be our motto, but it's not a bad thing," said Wright of TU's defense.

Memphis also missed three field goals - two from 48 and 53 yards, and the other from 35 yards on its opening drive. There was also a missed extra point.

After changing kickers midway through the game, with no change in success, Memphis started going for two points, successfully, after its last two touchdowns.

Henigan completed 34 of 57 passes for 463 yards and two touchdowns, but was picked off twice - both involving Fuller. Henigan came into the game with only two interceptions all season. Little dynamo Calvin Austin had 13 catches for 200 yards, including a 30-yarder for Memphis' last touchdown.

Leading Tulsa's offense was Shamari Brooks, who continually ground up chunks of yards on the way to 126 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Brin was 11 of 21 for 182 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson had eight catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Tulsa was able to win despite losing strong safety and captain Kendarin Ray to a serious lower leg injury in the second half.

It was a huge comeback for TU from a lifeless performance against Houston last week. The win could give Tulsa momentum going into the second half of the season.

"Guys were stepping up making plays when we had to have them," Montgomery said.