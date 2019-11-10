ARLINGTON, Texas — Reggie Jones came off the bench to score 19 points for Tulsa (1-1), Darien Jackson added 12 points and Jeriah Horne had 11 points, but it wasn't enough on the road at Texas-Arlington.

Jabari Narcis registered 16 points as UTA (2-0) defeated Tulsa 73-59 on Saturday night at College Park Center Arena.

Brian Warren had 15 points for Texas-Arlington, while David Azore added 12 points and Radshad Davis delivered 11 points for the home team.

TU fell behind by 10 at halftime, 33-23. UTA made 7 of its first 8 shots in the second half, including four three-pointers, to build a 51-33 lead over Tulsa with just under 15 minutes to play.

The Hurricane were down by as many as 22 points before slowly chipping away to the final 14 point margin. TU shot just 30.6-percent from the field.

Tulsa plays Oral Roberts at home on Tuesday.