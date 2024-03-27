2025 quarterback Austin Carlisle of Missouri City (TX) Ridge Point has been making waves on the camp circuit this spring. He picked up an offer from Tulsa back in January and then traveled to the TU campus to watch spring practice earlier this month.

“I think the new coaching staff has a chance to build something very special there,” he explained. “Practice went good, and I loved the energy between the players and coaches.

“The football facilities were good with the weight room being new. The campus was clean and nice.”

The 5-foot-11 and 180-pound signal-caller saw marked improvement during his junior season, as he completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,087 yards and 34 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also rushed for 566 yards and 10 scores on 93 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per run.

“I feel like I’m best at extending plays and getting out of bad situations,” he described.

While Carlisle said he’s looking to improve his ability to pick through defenses this off-season, he’s been impressing on the camp circuit and racking up scholarship offers. He currently holds over 15 offers, including Tulsa, UTEP, UNLV, North Texas, Navy, Marshall, Colorado State, Rice, Arkansas State and Army.