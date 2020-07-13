InsideTulsaSports - Tulsa picks up commitment from Jefferson safety

Just three days after receiving a scholarship offer from the University of Tulsa, Jefferson (TX) safety Roderick ‘Zion’ Hopes committed to the Golden Hurricane. The 6-foot-3 and 175-pound defensive back already held offers from Hampton and Valparaiso, but TU was the first FBS school to extend a scholarship.

Hopes attended a junior day at Tulsa back on March 7, 2020, and began to build a strong relationship with TU safeties coach Carlton Buckels.

“My relationship with Coach Buckels led me to commit,” Hopes told Inside Tulsa Sports. “For the past four to five months, he’s checked on me not only as an athlete but as a person. Ever since my junior day visit, he has been consistently checking on me and my family.

“I also love the campus. When I went on the junior day visit, I felt at home as soon as I stepped on campus.”

In his first season at the free safety position, Hopes totaled 60 tackles, three pass deflections and one interception that he returned 59 yards for a touchdown.

“My strength on the field is my versatility,” he explained. “I feel like as a defensive back, I can do it all. I can come down in the box and play, or I can line up at corner or nickel and lock down a receiver. Wherever you put me, I feel like I can make plays.”

Hopes helped the Bulldogs to a 9-3 record last season. While there is uncertainty about the upcoming football season due to the coronavirus, he has high hopes for his senior season at Jefferson.

“My goal individually is to help the team as best I can,” he described.“ As a team, I want to win it all. It hasn’t been done here in a long time, so I think it’s past due.”