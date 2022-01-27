Tulsa pounded by Tulane, 97-63

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 24 points as Tulane easily defeated Tulsa 97-63 on Wednesday night. Jalen Cook added 23 points for the Green Wave.

"I've been trying to get consistency for 40 minutes and this was the first time I haven't seen that letup," Tulane Head Coach Ron Hunter said. "That's a sign that we are growing up."

Forbes shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Kevin Cross had 15 points and eight rebounds for Tulane (8-9, 5-3 American Athletic Conference). DeVon Baker added 10 points.

The 97 points were a season best for Tulane.

Sam Griffin had 21 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-12, 0-7), who have now lost seven games in a row. Rey Idowu added 10 points. Nikita Konstantynovskyi had three blocks.

It's Tulsa's worst loss to Tulane in 33 games between the two programs, and it's the largest margin of victory for Tulane in any game since joining the American Athletic Conference in 2014-15.