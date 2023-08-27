With numerous scholarship offers already in hand, Edmond (OK) Deer Creek quarterback Grady Adamson started his junior season in style this weekend. In a 39-14 win over Edmond North on Friday night, the 6-foot-2 and 200-pound signal-caller passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns for the Antlers.

Those numbers are no surprise, as Adamson showed off his impressive abilities at a Kevin Wilson Football Camp at the University of Tulsa on July 27.

“The camp was very well run, and went really smooth,” Adamson told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The coaching was good, very detailed and all made sense. Always good working with Coach (Steve) Spurrier (Jr.) and Coach (Kevin) Wilson.”

Adamson was also on the Tulsa campus in late June for an unofficial visit.

“It went smooth, a real cool spot and had a great time down there with my family,” he said. “Great coaches and really nice facilities. The campus was nice and had a nice community feel, definitely excited to be back (there).”

Aside from Tulsa, Adamson also holds offers from Pittsburgh, UNLV, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Dartmouth and Central Arkansas. He has a firm idea of what he’s looking for in a college and football program.

“Somewhere I can be developed into a successful college player and eventually be able to play at the highest level,” he explained. “Somewhere with a good room of quarterbacks and coaches to learn from and gather experience from, and somewhere I can have a successful academic career and graduate from.”