Heading into Saturday’s scrimmage, Tulsa still has three major players in its competition for the starting quarterback spot. That will be the focus of most fans during the Hurricane’s annual Fan Fest and scrimmage on Saturday morning. For a closer look at this position battle, below is TU head coach Philip Montgomery’s take on each quarterback heading into fall camp.

SETH BOOMER - Sophomore

“Seth has a mobile ability about him. He has a knack for being able to get out of some things,” Montgomery described. "I really thought the last couple of games Seth kind of came on and really saw some improvement. I thought he continued to do that as we continued on to spring. “Seth is getting more comfortable in what we are doing offensively. I think he understands that, more than anything, he just needs more experience and more reps. He got a lot of that this spring. “Seth is very intelligent, very competitive, he’s critical on himself, but understands that he’s got to keep building that continuity with what I’m doing offensively. I thought he threw the deep ball better this spring. I thought he was more accurate.

“We’re trying to shorten and quicken up his release, and I think Seth has gotten much better at that. Physically, his body is changing. He looks different. He’s starting to mature. He needs weight, and has put on good weight. That’s going to help some of those longer throws that you want to be able to put on a line. “He’s got to play within himself. Don’t try to do too much, but understand when is the right time to push the envelope a little bit in certain situations to make plays and when to check the ball down and get it out of his hands.”



ZACH SMITH - Junior

"Zach has an arm. He can make every throw and any throw you want to make,” said Montgomery. “He’s got to be a little bit more consistent with the deep ball. He’s got such a powerful arm at times he's putting a little too much on it. He’s got to continue to work on his mobility and his pocket presence, but he’ll stand in there and deliver dimes for you. “For Zach, the year off allowed us to get him right, physically. He came in here a little bit beat up. We allowed that time to get him healthy, get him back strong. “Physically, he looks as good as he’s looked since I’ve known him, and I’ve known him a long time. I thought this spring he needed to get back out there and get in the flow of it. I think he knocked some rust off. “I think for him it’s getting more accustomed to what we are doing and getting in a good rhythm with those receivers he has around him. Just working though our read progressions and where he needs to be putting things. Those are things we have to continue to work on. “For him, you’ve got to know when to pull the reigns back a little bit. He can make every throw. Sometimes we’re putting it in a really small window that we don’t really have to be. Knowing when it is time to do that is really a big deal for him.”

DAVIS BRIN - Redshirt Freshman