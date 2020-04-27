Tulsa football standouts Reggie Robinson II and Trevis Gipson were both selected in the NFL Draft, marking the first time two TU players were taken in the same draft since 1994.

Robinson was the first taken off the board, as the cornerback was picked by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday with the 17th pick in the 4th round, No. 123 overall. The Texas native is from Cleburne, just 50 miles southwest of Dallas.

As a senior last season, Robinson led the American Athletic Conference in passes defended with 17, including a conference-leading 13 pass break-ups, and ranked second for interceptions with four. He totaled 38 tackles, ranked 6th in the AAC for fumbles recovered with two and had one blocked kick

Robinson's selection ended a long NFL Draft drought for Tulsa, as its last draftee was Charles Clay, who was taken in the 6th round after the 2011 season. Robinson is also the highest TU draft choice since tight end Garret Mills was picked by the New England Patriots with the No. 106 pick in the 4th round.

In his career, Robinson tallied 132 stops, 34 pass break-ups and had four blocked kicks in 45 career games played with 34 starts.

After Robinson was drafted, it didn't take too much longer for Gipson to hear his name called. The aggressive defensive end was taken by the Chicago Bears in the 5th round with the No. 155 overall pick.

Gipson finished his college career with 114 tackles, 25.5 TFLs, 13 sacks and eight forced fumbles. As a senior, he totaled 49 tackles and was among the American Athletic Conference leaders for sacks with 8 and TFLs with 15. He also had six QB hurries and two forced fumbles.

The last time Tulsa had two NFL draft picks in the same season was 1994. WR Chris Penn was taken by the Kansas City Cheifs in the 3rd round and QB Gus Frerotte was selected by the Washington Redskins int he 7th round.



TU had not had a defensive player drafted since LB Chris Chamberlain was taken in the 7th round of the 2008 draft by the Los Angeles Rams.