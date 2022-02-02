Tulsa struggles in second half and falls at Wichita State

Ricky Council IV scored 11 points as Wichita State defeated Tulsa 58-48. Tyson Etienne had 10 points for the Shockers (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference), Morris Udeze added eight rebounds and four blocks, and Dexter Dennis grabbed six rebounds.

Tulsa mustered just 18 points in the second half, a season low for the Hurricane. Sam Griffin led Tulsa (7-13, 1-8) with 17 points, and Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.

Tulsa led by one at halftime, but Wichita State used a dominant second-half stretch to put the Hurricane away. The Shockers found consistency on offense while maintaining the defensive intensity on the other end of the court.

Tulsa has been plagued by second-half breakdowns and defensive lapses this season. It appeared TU may have been on the upswing with a 31-point win over South Florida on Saturday, but the Hurricane was unable to carry on that momentum.

TU travels to face Temple this Saturday before returning home next week for match-ups with East Carolina (Tue., Feb. 8) and Cincinnati (Sat., Feb. 12).