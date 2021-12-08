Tulsa suffers narrow loss to LMU

When a bully throws a hissy fit, and gets away with it, it is never a good sign.

Loyola Marymount's leading scorer, Eli Scott, who plays aggressively, and whose nickname is "The Bully," started crying like a baby to the refs when TU played him tough.

Unbelievably, the refs listened, stopped the live action after Scott's 9th turnover of the game, and it got TU point guard Anthony Pritchard thrown out of the game with 3:41 remaining and the score deadlocked at 51-51.

Even though Tulsa was able to get the lead after that, the Hurricane wilted down the stretch with an emboldened Scott still in the game. The result was a demoralizing 60-55 loss to a Loyola Marymount team that TU should've handled, and to whom it couldn't afford to lose in front of an announced crowd of 2,500 plus Tuesday night at the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (4-5) climbed back from a 10-point deficit at 45-35 midway through the second half after going through a bad offensive stretch that had TU being outscored 17-2 to start the second half.

TU started playing better when it went to a smaller lineup, with Darien Jackson scoring 7 of his 9 points in the second half, including four consecutive points that gave TU the lead at 53-51 with 3:26 remaining.

But TU went cold again on offense, and with Pritchard's amazing defensive presence out of the game, TU made the mistake of letting Dameane Douglas shoot a wide open three to take a 54-53 lead with 1:58 left.

"It hurt when Pritch went out from a defensive standpoint," said TU coach Frank Haith.

The Golden Hurricane didn't score again until 1.8 seconds left, cutting the score to 58-55, but by then, it was too late.

Pritchard was a leader in Tulsa's comeback with 2 of his 4 steals in the second half. He finished with 7 points and three rebounds.

On the play that eventually got Pritchard ejected, Scott, after failing to move Jeriah Horne back after lowering his shoulder, made another bad pass in which Pritchard jumped in front of the LMU offensive player. The ball was batted into Horne's hands, who got the steal.

With Scott having suffered his 9th turnover of the game, in frustration, he grabbed Pritchard's ankle. Pritchard had to kick his leg to get free from the stranglehold. Tulsa had the ball past half court with Scott getting up off the floor.

"The guy grabbed Anthony's leg, and Anthony was trying to get away," Haith said.

Then Scott started flailing around and shouting at the refs like a spoiled wimp, and that got the game stopped with Tulsa having a 5 on 4 advantage with 3:41 remaining and the score tied. After an incredibly long discussion, Pritchard was ejected for a flagrant two foul, and Scott was assessed a flagrant one foul, but was not ejected.

"It kind of stalled things. I thought we had the momentum," Haith said.

TU was on a 16-6 run at the time.

Tulsa still had the ball, and Jackson scored to give Tulsa the 53-51 lead, but couldn't hold on.

Pritchard's team-leading plus/minus ratio of plus 11 was out, and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson's plus/minus ratio of minus 16 was in. Simpson finished with no points, assists, or rebounds in 18 minutes.

Tulsa was led by Sam Griffin's 16 points. Horne was held in check for much of the game, finishing with 8 points and 11 rebounds, going 3 of 8 from the field. Horne came into the game averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

The 6-foot-6 Scott, a graduate senior whose main moves are lowering his shoulders and moving defenders back, scored 19 points and had 11 rebounds to lead Loyola Marymount. He is the Lions' leading scorer at 16.4 a game. Douglas had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

LMU (6-3) had beaten SMU 76-70 on a neutral court earlier this season.

Tulsa had a 27-19 lead with under four minutes left in the first half after a bizarre play where Curtis Haywood's bounce pass went off of Josh Earley's hand and bounced off the backboard and into the basket. After that point, Tulsa was outscored 26-8 over almost the next 13 minutes.

Tulsa plays Illinois State at home on Saturday afternoon in its next game.